Ex-Ireland rugby captain Rory Best overjoyed by friend Johnny Sexton’s Grand job

Ulsterman who led Ireland to glory in 2018 left buzzing ahead of 300km charity hike

At the Aviva Stadium were Shay (10) and Tom (12) whose younger brother Daniel (7) is supported by Cancer Fund For Children, alongside Rory Best as he launched details of Rory’s Miles 2 Mayo, a 300km walking trek across Ireland to raise money for Cancer Fund for Children

Former Ireland rugby captain Rory Best has paid tribute to Johnny Sexton following the team’s historic Grand Slam win on Saturday.

Best was the last player to captain Ireland to a Grand Slam in 2018. The 40-year-old offered “massive congratulations” to the team on their 29-16 win over England at the Aviva Stadium.

He praised captain Sexton, who experienced every emotion as he played his final Six Nations game, and compared Saturday’s achievement to “living in a dream”.

“It was nice to see a bit of emotion come out because ultimately before the game all he’ll want to have done is win a Grand Slam here,” Best said.

“As a captain you just want your team to perform, you want to be able to lift that trophy on behalf of the team, everyone involved, the management, your family — the people that sacrifice so much.

“It was good to see a bit of the emotion because he’ll still not see it as being anywhere near his last game.

“Having played your last Six Nations game at the Aviva... it’s another moment in time that will not happen again, but until you get closer to your last ever game, the real emotion doesn’t properly hit.

“So, it’s brilliant that he was able to lift the trophy on this pitch and lead that team.”

Best said he was desperate to see Ireland succeed and solidify their world number one ranking.

“They looked really nervous at the start, and he (Sexton) was able to steer them through that, as he’s done time and time again in a green jersey,” he said.

“He’s always done that as a player and now to see him the last four years doing that as a captain… it’s brilliant to see because Johnny is not just a fantastic player, he’s a good friend of mine, and you want your friends to do well.

“Ultimately, when you’re the last player to have lifted a trophy here, there’s an element of you want to guard that as much as you can. But what you want is the team that you support and you were lucky enough to play for, you want them to be better and better.

“I wanted Ireland to win the Grand Slam because you just want the team to succeed, and what a way to do it by winning the Grand Slam and going into a World Cup year.”

The former Ulster hooker commended Ireland’s performance given the expectation that was placed on the players leading into the game.

“I think they have been probably the best team in the world for certainly 12 months now,” added Best.

“I think the really pleasing thing is when the pressure comes on like it does in a Grand Slam decider that they were able to stand up.

“I was doing a bit of work at the game here with Brian O’Driscoll and one thing he said is that because we haven’t won many Grand Slams historically, we can’t really be picky as to where you win them.

“But to win one at the Aviva in front of your home fans... I’ve heard this place very loud at times, but nothing compared to Saturday.”

The former Lions star will embark on Rory’s Miles 2 Mayo on May 16, which will see him walk over 300km from the Aviva Stadium to Cong, Co Mayo, for the Cancer Fund For Children.

The funds raised will go towards building Daisy Lodge in Cong, a therapeutic short break centre for children diagnosed with cancer and their families.

Best, who also undertook the challenge in 2021 for a similar centre in Newcastle, Co Down, said this is about “trying to make a difference to people’s lives”.

“I think being a father of three kids… we’re incredibly fortunate that we haven’t had to avail of somewhere like Daisy Lodge,” he said.

“But when you retire you want to make sure you use your profile to make a difference.

“It felt right to leave the Aviva first of all, then go to Crumlin and work our way down to Limerick, then up to Galway and on to Cong to make sure that this place is built.”