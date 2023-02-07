Feargal Sharkey hits out at Welsh Rugby’s decision to ban singing of ‘Delilah’ at games

Feargal Sharkey told The Times that the tune is a “classic murder ballad that goes back to the very foundations of folk music”.

It follows the Welsh Rugby Union’s (WRU) decision to ban the song, which depicts the murder of a woman by her jealous partner, from being performed at the international team’s home games in Cardiff.

The WRU described the “problematic and upsetting” song words as the reason for barring choirs from singing it at the Principality Stadium, but the Wales squad’s unofficial anthem was still belted out by fans during their Six Nations opener against Ireland on Saturday.

It was also sung by a crowd outside the stadium before the match.

He believes the song has no sinister connotations, adding: “They are never at any point a celebration of violence but cautionary tales. ‘Never go off with the vagabond in the village, beware the spurned lover, don’t get entangled with the handsome devil that lives on top of the hill. It always ends badly.’”

‘Delilah’ tells the story of a violent domestic relationship that ends with the man fatally stabbing his female partner due to jealousy.

A WRU stadium spokesperson said: "'Delilah' will not feature on the playlist for choirs for rugby internationals at Principality Stadium.

"The WRU condemns domestic violence of any kind. We have previously sought advice from subject matter experts on the issue of censoring the song and we are respectfully aware that it is problematic and upsetting to some supporters because of its subject matter," they added.

The BBC has reported that Welsh police say concerns over domestic abuse, particularly at a time when an alarming number of women are being killed by their partners, cannot be ignored.

The WRU had already removed the song from being played at halftime back in 2015 and has asked choirs to refrain from performing the song before and during international games.

The decision comes amid allegations of the WRU having a “toxic” and misogynistic culture.

A number of ex-WRU employees have taken part in an investigation by BBC Wales making accusations about their time at the governing body.

Charlotte Wathan, general manager of women’s rugby until her resignation last February, claims offensive comments by a colleague left her in tears and feeling sick, while another unnamed contributor says she was left contemplating suicide by her experiences of bullying and sexism at work, according to BBC Wales Investigates.

Incidents of racism and homophobia are also alleged.

The WRU said that an “amicable resolution” had been reached with Wathan “satisfying both parties” following an investigation by an external law firm. It said a confidentiality agreement between the parties prevented further details.

It noted that another of the complaints had been investigated and subsequently withdrawn, while new information included in the broadcast would be “followed up and acted upon”.

A spokesperson said: “The Welsh Rugby Union condemns the use of racist, homophobic or sexist language and states in the strongest possible terms that racism, homophobic, sexist or bullying behaviour has no place in Welsh rugby.”

Former judge Dame Anne Rafferty will chair a panel that will consider the accusations in a review due to begin on February 13.