Five things Ireland head coach Andy Farrell will be looking for when Italy visit the Aviva Stadium for Six Nations meeting

The first fallow week of the Six Nations will certainly have felt ill-timed for Ireland head coach Andy Farrell, leaving him as it did with a full 15 days between the loss in France and his side taking the field again against Italy on Sunday.

Such is the woeful form of the visitors to Dublin this weekend, the result already feels a foregone conclusion.

None of the 51,000 who will flood through the turnstiles of the Aviva Stadium for a fixture that has been played behind closed doors since 2019 will expect anything less than a routine, high-scoring win. With his coach’s eye, though, Farrell will be considerably more forensic in the aftermath.

Here’s what he’ll be looking for from what is, on paper, the most straightforward day at the office of his season.

A backlash

There is naturally no shame at all in losing narrowly to France in Paris. Fabien Galthie’s side were rightly the favourites for the Championship going in and, despite a solid showing from his back-up Joey Carbery, Ireland went over there without their starting 10 and skipper. Having been targeting their home World Cup for almost three years now, France, you feel, are just that little bit further down the track than this Ireland side.

Still, just as we hadn’t really witnessed this incarnation of Ireland chasing a game until clawing their way back into things last time out, we are yet to see them requiring a response to a loss.

Farrell left Paris praising the character of his team in recovering from early adversity and, having had what was a nine-game, 50-week winning streak come to an end in the Stade de France, he’ll look for a similar response to a setback here.

Forwards fronting up

It will come as a surprise to nobody that the focus this week will have been placed upon the battle of the pack.

The transformation of Ireland’s forward unit over the past year, and under the guidance of assistant Paul O’Connell, was a key element of the side’s just-ended run of victories. Against France, though, they looked over-powered for the first time since O’Connell’s overhaul began to bear fruit.

The likes of Cyril Baille, Julian Marchand and Cameron Woki were incredibly disruptive to the Irish game plan two weeks back while Andrew Porter had his biggest test since switching back to loosehead up against Uini Atonio.

While it was the lost line-out that preceded Ireland’s choice to kick for the posts in the 72nd minute that received the majority of column inches in the immediate aftermath, the biggest area for Ireland to address will be the speed of their rucks.

With Jamison Gibson-Park at nine, Ireland have increased the tempo of their game but that has been predicated upon the Leinsterman being allowed to play at his own pace.

Led by the superb Gregory Alldritt, France successfully ensured that Ireland’s attacking tempo was on their terms, not those of their visitors. Without the same wealth of physical ball carriers available to sides like France, Ireland need to change the point of attack and target defences before they’re set. Speed of ball is the key to all of it.

With Italy missing their outstanding player in Jake Polledri thanks to long-standing injury, and also the likes of Marco Fuser and Sebastian Negri, their own pack has been depowered before even taking the field but Ireland will look to make a statement.

Competition

In an ideal world, Ireland would have had Johnny Sexton in the 10 jersey for the trip to Paris but it says plenty for how capably Carbery performed that what was the dominant story of the game’s build-up was barely mentioned in the aftermath.

While it would be a stretch to say the Munsterman set the world alight, he looked comfortable at the level despite not always getting quality service.

Sexton described himself as “good to go” in his usual captain’s media session earlier this week after that hamstring injury so barring a late pivot it seems as though Farrell will have both available.

In the past we’ve certainly seen a reluctance to give whoever happens to be in the No.22 jersey significant minutes from the bench but, even if Sexton does start, Carbery will certainly get an extended run in a game that is hardly likely to be hanging in the balance during the second period.

While Sexton may well want some game time before Twickenham, Farrell will want Carbery to provide more evidence that he is a viable option both in the now and a post-Sexton future.

Bench Impact

If there was one complaint from the win over Wales, it was the somewhat lacklustre final quarter when, with the game won and bonus point secured, the contest began to feel somewhat directionless.

A week later, there was certainly impact from the replacements with Dan Sheehan and Iain Henderson adding something but both came on for injured team-mates, and in the case of Henderson an injured fellow replacement. Even minded against wholesale changes, with the likes of Craig Casey and Ryan Baird likely to feature, Farrell will expect any of those who are brought into the panel and given chances to seize them regardless of the score at the time.

Eyes Elsewhere

With one loss on their CV already, it is an unfortunate reality for the head coach that a perfect weekend could not solely be centred on events in Dublin.

A fixture in which Ireland’s winning margin over the past eight meetings has been five converted tries is unlikely to ever alter the Championship odds.

Instead, with Ireland’s destiny no longer in their own hands, they’ll be cheering on Scotland when France visit Murrayfield tomorrow.