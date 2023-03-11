Five things Ireland must do to overcome Scotland at Murrayfield

There promises to be a raucous atmosphere at Murrayfield for Sunday's Scotland-Ireland clash — © Sportsfile via Getty Images

By the time Ireland kick-off against Scotland in Murrayfield, there is every chance that Andy Farrell’s side could be playing for a Six Nations championship. The Grand Slam remains the ultimate goal, though, and there is plenty they’ll need to get right if they are to get on top of a resurgent Scottish side.

1. Hit the ground running

Fast starts have become a real hallmark of this Irish side’s rise to the top of the world rankings and, indeed, they’ve scored eight tries before the 22nd minute across three games so far in the championship.

With a number of key men expected to come back into the side having missed plenty of rugby — neither Tadhg Furlong nor Robbie Henshaw, for example, have played this side of Christmas — finding that same early rhythm will be a challenge but will go a long way to quieting what is sure to be a bouncing Edinburgh crowd hoping to see a first Triple Crown in 33 years.

2. Improve midfield defence

With Garry Ringrose ruled out against Italy after the team was named two weeks ago, Bundee Aki shifted to outside centre with Stuart McCloskey coming into the midfield. A brand new centre pairing for Ireland, and one that featured Aki playing out of position at Test level, allowed six linebreaks with Italy turning two of those into tries.

Italy’s attack is vastly improved but Ireland will need to be more stout against a Scotland side who have been playing with real flair.

3. Control the tempo

Even without Jamison Gibson-Park, the player credited with bringing greater zip to Ireland’s attack over the past two seasons, the men in green have still found real tempo during their purple patches throughout this Six Nations.

London Irish nine Ben White has impressed for Scotland too having been preferred to British and Irish Lion Ali Price and, with the breakdown sure to be such a key battle, whichever side gives their scrum-half better service will likely prove victorious.

British Lion Ali Price starts on the bench for Scotland on Sunday — © ©INPHO/Billy Stickland

4. Contain Finn Russell

Scotland are the only side in the championship to have topped 1,000 passing metres in the last two rounds of action and they are a team that gets the ball wide at real pace.

Key to it all is the mercurial Finn Russell, who has the longest average passing distance (9.6 metres) and the fastest average pass speed (22.3 mph) of any number 10 in the championship so far.

Russell’s boot, despite a costly miscue for his club side Racing 92 against Toulouse over the weekend, has been a weapon too, with a pair of his cross-field kicks having led to tries across the three games thus far.

5. Manage the game

Despite the early red card for Grant Gilchrist — with the lock’s ensuing suspension a big loss — and a 19-point deficit against France, Scotland stormed back to trail by just four in the closing stages. Gregor Townsend’s side are one that can score points in bursts if allowed. With skipper Johnny Sexton back at the helm, Ireland, of course, have a supreme game manager.