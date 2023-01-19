Five Ulster players named in Andy Farrell’s Ireland squad for Six Nations

Six Nations

Bangor man Stuart McCloskey has been named in the Ireland squad for the Six Nations

Five Ulstermen have made the cut for Andy Farrell's Six Nations squad with a number for Ravenhill paying the price for the province's poor run of form.

As expected Iain Henderson, Stuart McCloskey and Rob Herring are all included in the 37-man panel, while Tom O'Toole remains in the mix despite not featuring since the December trip to Sale in the Champions Cup.

Meanwhile, in a week when it has been reported that Jacob Stockdale will lose his central contract to Hugo Keenan next season, the star of the 2018 Grand Slam squad has been retained as one of seven back-three players for the championship that begins with a trip to Wales on February 4.

Stockdale hasn't featured for the Test side since the summer of 2021 having missed all of last season through injury while he sustained a different knock to the same ankle earlier this season that saw him miss six weeks.

Although the headline omission is that of Munster's Joey Carbery - with Andy Farrell opting for Ross Byrne and Jack Crowley as back-ups to skipper Johnny Sexton - there will be a number of disappointed Ulstermen too.

This time last year, off the back of going four from four in Europe, Dan McFarland's squad had eight representatives in the panel at a time when Stockdale was missing through injury.

Kieran Treadwell, who came back into the frame in the 2022 campaign after four and a half years in the international wilderness, misses out this time, while there is no place for James Hume and Robert Baloucoune either with both struggling with injury this season. Mike Lowry and Nick Timoney are others on the outside looking in as this World Cup year begins.

With Jamie Osborne the only uncapped player in the squad, there was no first call-up for Tom Stewart, the young hooker who has impressed this season and was a part of the Emerging Ireland tour to South Africa earlier this season.

Andy Farrell, Ireland head coach said: "The Six Nations is a huge competition for us and another opportunity for us to grow as group.

"2022 was a busy year as we got to work with a larger group of players as we continued to build our squad depth and competition for places. "While there are a few players carrying knocks and others that have missed out on selection for the start of the tournament, they will have the opportunity to push their case playing for their provinces in the URC over the coming weeks as no doubt we will need to call upon the wider group as the tournament progresses."

IRELAND SQUAD FOR THE 2023 Six Nations

Backs (17) Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 41 caps Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 14 caps Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 7 caps Jack Crowley (Munster/Cork Constitution) 2 caps Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 98 caps Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 23 caps Mack Hansen (Connacht) 8 caps Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 25 caps Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Marys College) 30 caps James Lowe (Leinster) 15 caps Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 9 caps Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 100 caps Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster/Naas) 3 caps Jamie Osborne (Leinster/Naas) * Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 47 caps Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 109 caps (c) Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 35 caps Forwards (20) Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 8 caps Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 27 caps Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 36 caps Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 33 caps Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster) 2 caps Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 23 caps Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 63 caps Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 121 caps Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 68 caps Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 31 caps Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 18 caps Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 48 caps Joe McCarthy (Leinster/Dublin University) 1 cap Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 89 caps Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 4 caps Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 48 caps Cian Prendergast (Connacht/Corinthians) 1 cap James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 48 caps Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 13 caps Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 45 cap *denotes uncapped player