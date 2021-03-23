Four Ulster players named in Ireland squad for Women's Six Nations

Four Ulster players have been included in the Ireland squad for the upcoming Women's Six Nations Championship.

Kathryn Dane will be joined in the panel by her Old Belvedere team-mate Brittany Hogan, as well as Railway Union's Claire Boles and Malone star Neve Jones.

Claire McLaughlin once again misses out through her long-term ankle injury.

Hogan and Jones will both be aiming to add to their solitary Ireland caps, picked up against Italy last October, in a 35-strong squad that contains five uncapped players.

All five have been capped at 7s and represented Ireland at the HSBC World Rugby Sevens. The quintet includes Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe who was the series Top Try scorer in 2019 and named in the Dream Team.

Ireland will be without the experienced trio of Ciara Cooney, Edel McMahon and Grand Slam winner Larissa Muldoon as all three are unavailable due to injury.

Dates and kick off times for the Championship were confirmed today by Six Nations Rugby. Ireland start their campaign away to Wales on April 10th with a 5pm kick off.

A week later they are back at Energia Park to face France, with that game down for a 2:15 start.

The tournament concludes with a final round of games on April 24th determined by results over the first two rounds.

Ciara Griffin will captain the squad. Ireland head coach Adam Griggs commented: “It means a huge amount to us to have test rugby on the horizon. This group have been working very closely together over the past number of months and the Six Nations was always going to be a priority for us.

"We have two more camps to fine tune things ahead of the first fixture and competition for match squad places will be high.”

Ireland Squad for Women’s Six Nations Championship 2021

Player/Club/Province/Caps

Backs (16):

Enya Breen (UL Bohemian/ Munster) 4

Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian/ Munster) 15

Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/ Ulster) 10

Lauren Delany (Sale Sharks/ IQ Rugby) 12

Aoife Doyle (Railway Union/ Munster) 6

Katie Fitzhenry (Blackrock College/ Leinster) 13

Stacey Flood (Railway Union/Leinster) *

Eve Higgins (Railway Union/Leinster) *

Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union/ Leinster) 12

Emily Lane (Blackrock College/Munster) *

Ellen Murphy (Blackrock College/Leinster) 7

Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union/Munster) *

Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/ Leinster) 38

Beibhinn Parsons (Ballinasloe/Blackrock College/ Connacht) 8

Laura Sheehan (Exeter Chiefs/IQ Rugby) 4

Hannah Tyrrell (Old Belvedere/ Leinster) 17

Forwards (19):

Claire Boles (Railway Union/Ulster) 3

Anna Caplice (Harlequins/ IQ Rugby) 14

Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/ Leinster) 9

Laura Feely (Blackrock College/ Connacht) 15

Nichola Fryday (Blackrock College/ Connacht) 15

Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemian/ Munster) 33

Brittany Hogan (DCU/Old Belvedere/Ulster) 1

Emma Hooban (Blackrock College/Leinster) 7

Neve Jones (Malone/Ulster) 1

Leah Lyons (Harlequins/ IQ Rugby) 25

Aoife McDermott (Railway Union/ Leinster) 13

Claire Molloy (Wasps/IQ Rugby) 70

Cliodhna Moloney (Wasps/ IQ Rugby) 23

Grace Moore (Railway Union/IQ Rugby) *

Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College/ Leinster) 2

Katie O’Dwyer (Railway Union/ Leinster) 1

Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemian/ Munster) 2

Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/ Leinster) 31

Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College/ Munster) 4

* Denotes uncapped at this level