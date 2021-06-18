Four Ulstermen named in Ireland Under-20s team for Six Nations opener against Scotland

Four Ulster players have been named in the Ireland Under-20s side for their Six Nations opener against Scotland at Cardiff Arms Park on Saturday (2pm).

Ben Moxham, James Humphreys, Conor McKee and Harry Sheridan have been included in head coach Richie Murphy's team for the opening game of the delayed tournament.

Ulster are the second-most represented province in the starting team, with Leinster leading the way with seven players, while Connacht have three and Munster have just the one - captain Alex Kendellen, who starts at No.8.

Moxham, who made his senior debut for Ulster in the Guinness PRO14 this season, is named on the wing, while fly-half Humphreys - the son of David - and scrum-half McKee form the half-back pairing.

The only forward included is Sheridan, who is named at tighthead lock after impressing on multiple occasions for Ulster 'A' over the last season, and is capable of shifting into the back row.

There are a further two Ulstermen named on the expanded 11-man bench, with Academy flanker Reuben Crothers and centre Ben Carson included among the replacements.

Moxham is joined in the back three by Leinster pair Jamie Osborne and Josh O'Connor, with Connacht's Shane Jennings and Cathal Forde forming the centres outside Humphreys and McKee.

Up front it's an all-Leinster front row of props Temi Lasisi and Sam Illo, along with hooker Ronan Loughnane, while Sheridan is partnered by another Leinsterman, Mark Morrissey, in the second row.

Captain Kendellen is joined by Leinster's Alex Soroka, one of the few surviving players from the 2020 Under-20 Six Nations, and Connacht's Oisin McCormack in the back row.

“The squad and management have worked tirelessly over the last number of months in preparation for the Six Nations, and the 26 players selected for Saturday have the honour of representing the group against Scotland," said head coach Murphy.

"We are excited about the challenge ahead and the prospect of the Ireland Under-20s back in action again.”

Ireland Under-20s

15. Jamie Osborne (Leinster); 14. Ben Moxham (Ulster), 13. Shane Jennings (Connacht), 12. Cathal Forde (Connacht), 11. Josh O'Connor (Leinster); 10. James Humphreys (Ulster), 9. Conor McKee (Ulster); 1. Temi Lasisi (Leinster), 2. Ronan Loughnane (Leinster), 3. Sam Illo (Leinster); 4. Mark Morrissey (Leinster), 5. Harry Sheridan (Ulster); 6. Alex Soroka (Leinster), 7. Oisin McCormack (Connacht), 8. Alex Kendellen (captain, Munster).

Replacements: 16. Eoin de Buitléar (Connacht), 17. Jack Boyle (Leinster), 18. Mark Donnelly (Munster), 19. Jack Kelleher (Munster), 20. Reuben Crothers (Ulster), 21. Will Reilly (Leinster), 22. Tim Corkery (Leinster), 23. Chris Cosgrave (Leinster), 24. Donnacha Byrne (Connacht), 25. Ben Carson (Ulster), 26. Daniel Okeke (Munster).

Scotland Under-20s

15. Ollie Melville (Glasgow Warriors); 14. Finlay Callaghan (Glasgow Warriors), 13. Scott King (Edinburgh), 12. Elliot Groulay (Sale Sharks), 11. Michael Gray (Glasgow Warriors); 10. Cameron Scott (Edinburgh), 9. Murray Redpath (Newcastle University); 1. Cole Lamberton (Edinburgh), 2. Patrick Harrison (Edinburgh), 3. Olly Frostick (Ealing Trailfinders); 4. Max Williamson (Glasgow Warriors), 5. Alex Samuel (captain, Glasgow Warriors); 6. Archie Smeaton (Cambridge University), 7. Harri Morris (Southern Knights), 8. Ben Muncaster (Edinburgh).

Replacements: 16. Jamie Drummond (Ayrshire Bulls), 17. Michael Jones (Boroughmuir Bears), 18. George Breese (Stirling Wolves), 19. Euan Ferrie (Glasgow Hawks), 20. Rory Jackson (Glasgow Warriors), 21. Ollie Leatherbarrow (Exeter University), 22. Rhys Tait (Southern Knights), 23. Ethan McVicker (Melrose), 24. Christian Townsend (Ayrshire Bulls), 25. Thomas Glendinning (Glasgow Hawks), 26. Ross McKnight (Stirling County).