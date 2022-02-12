France 30 Ireland 24: Player ratings as Andy Farrell’s side suffer Six Nations defeat in Paris

Mack Hansen in action in the Stade de France. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Ireland’s hopes of a Grand Slam ended in Paris on Saturday as France edged a thrilling Six Nations tie 30-24.

Here’s how the Ireland players performed:

Hugo Keenan 7: His most notable first half involvement was kicking dead leading to France’s fourth penalty. A much more influential second half saw him cover well and launch dangerous counters.

Andrew Conway 5: Unfortunate to be penalised against Jaminet, made a great take from a cross-kick but then there was France’s fifth penalty. Needed more involvement to show his skills.

Garry Ringrose 6: Nice feet but that was early on and after that the ultra-physical nature of the game meant that he wasn’t as influential but finished strongly as Ireland went for it.

Bundee Aki 5: There was a nice break early on but then it was his defensive duties that took priority. Had little change out of France’s smothering defence and made way for Henshaw.

Mack Hansen 6: Wow. What a try even if France had gone to sleep. The French kept a close eye on him and his carries didn’t see the field open up for him again.

Joey Carbery 6: So much focus on him and though his first Six Nations start was a reasonably encouraging display. He kept things ticking over and didn’t retreat from tackling duties.

Jamison Gibson-Park 7: Naturally had his struggles with the slower ball presented to him but worked away and found a gap to pull off a great score to bring Ireland right back into the game.

Andrew Porter 6: Good hands early on but then conceded a scrum penalty and looked in some difficulty. Great jackal before Van der Flier’s try and kept producing some strong carries.

Ronan Kelleher 4: Pinged for offside at an unfortunate moment and then knocked on. Made a few tackles but then left the action through a bang and didn’t return.

Tadhg Furlong 7: Ever willing to carry and a big one for Gibson-Park’s try. The French had him targeted and mostly hit him hard and early. Still, it was a decent shift.

James Ryan 6: The skipper decided to go for posts late on but prior to that had determinedly battled to help Ireland get more than a foothold in the contest though there were errors.

Tadhg Beirne 7: Trademark jackal just before the half hour mark but he got little change in this area overall. Did manage a super touch-finder and ended up on the flank.

Caelan Doris 7: A bit of difficulty in the first half but gave good support for Van der Flier when Ireland got their second try. Credited with making 18 tackles which says it all.

Josh van der Flier 6: After Ireland had looked blown away he was there to snatch a lifeline for them. Perhaps the physicality weighed against him but still kept up the work-rate.

Jack Conan 5: He couldn’t stop Ntamack’s off-load for Dupont and by his lofty standards had a quiet game in Paris. Was taken off before the hour was up.

Andy Farrell 6: The nine-game winning run always looked vulnerable here but he will be disappointed at some of the inaccuracy despite the losing bonus point which gave France such an early lead.

Replacements:

Dan Sheehan for Kelleher 25mins. Credited with stopping a late try – 6.

Cian Healy for Porter 72mins. Not on long enough 4-

Finlay Bealham for Furlong 72mins. Again the clock was against him – 4

Iain Henderson for O’Mahony 58mins. Nice off-load to Gibson-Park – 5

Peter O’Mahony for Conan 52mins. Only on for six minutes – 3

Conor Murray for Gibson-Park 63mins. It was all a bit frantic – 4

Jack Carty for Carbery 79mins. Threw a terrible pass – 2

Robbie Henshaw for Aki 63mins. Some defensive clearing up – 4.