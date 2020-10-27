'France will be all guns blazing to win a Six Nations': Brive coach James Coughlan on Ireland's hosts ahead of Super Saturday
Brive coach insists Galthie's young guns can slow Ireland charge
Ruaidhri O'Connor
The last decade saw perceptions about Ireland's relationship with the French rugby team shift and, when he was covering a clash between the two sides at the Stade de France for RTÉ a couple of seasons ago, former Munster No.8 James Coughlan noted a creeping note of complacency that didn't chime with his own experience.