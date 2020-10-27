'France will be all guns blazing to win a Six Nations': Brive coach James Coughlan on Ireland's hosts ahead of Super Saturday

Future talent: Fabien Galthie (centre) is spearheading significant change in French rugby according to James Coughlan

Ruaidhri O'Connor

The last decade saw perceptions about Ireland's relationship with the French rugby team shift and, when he was covering a clash between the two sides at the Stade de France for RTÉ a couple of seasons ago, former Munster No.8 James Coughlan noted a creeping note of complacency that didn't chime with his own experience.