French ban on gatherings of more than 5,000 people casts doubt over Ulster and Ireland matches

Crunch matches for Ulster and Ireland are in doubt after the French government today announced a temporary ban on public gatherings of more than 5,000 people in "a confined space" due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Ulster are due to play their Champions Cup quarter-final in Toulouse on Sunday, April 5, while Ireland's Six Nations clash - a potential decider - is in schedule for Paris on Saturday March 14.

A Six Nations spokesperson was unable to say if there is any dialogue with the French health ministry over when a review of the ban might take place.

An IRFU spokesman too was unclear as to how long the 'temporary' ban would extend, and expected no update ahead of the scheduled World Rugby meeting in Paris on Monday, which Six Nations representatives will use to try and get clarity on the rest of the tournament.

As a result of this ban in France the Paris half-marathon, which was due to be held on Sunday - with over 40,000 runners set to compete - has been postponed.

"All public gatherings of more than 5,000 people in a confined space are temporarily banned across France," Health Minister Olivier Veran told journalists, as 16 new cases of the Covid-19 virus were announced in France.

Mr Veran also confirmed that the annual farm show, held in Paris this weekend, will end today - a day earlier than scheduled.

Veran announced that the number of confirmed cases had risen to 73 and that there had been no new deaths.

Meanwhile, two horse racing meetings at Compiegne in France next week are to take place behind closed doors in a response to the outbreak.

Monday's jumps card and the Wednesday fixture on the Flat will have no paying customers, with the order coming from the mayor of Compiegne and the president of the Compiegne Racing Society.

A spokesperson for France Galop said: "This is not a national approach. It is an initiative limited to the municipality of Compiegne."