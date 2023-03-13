Garry Ringrose and Iain Henderson ruled out of Ireland's Grand Slam finale as Ross Molony and Tom Stewart called up

The Ulster second row has fractured his forearm

Ireland's Garry Ringrose gives a thumbs-up as he is taken from the pitch on the medical buggy during the Scotland Six Nations clash. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Ireland will be without Garry Ringrose and Iain Henderson for the final leg of their Grand Slam bid against England this weekend.

The IRFU confirmed that Ringrose was able to return to Dublin after being stretchered off with a nasty head injury against Scotland yesterday. The union report that the Leinster centre is "doing well today".

Henderson, meanwhile, will undergo surgery on a fractured forearm and is set to miss Ulster's Heineken Champions Cup clash with Leinster on April 1 as well as Saturday's game.

Ryan Baird is likely to replace him at second-row, with Kieran Treadwell coming on to the bench. At centre, Robbie Henshaw is the likely replacement for Ringrose.

Caelan Doris (hip) and hookers Dan Sheehan and Ronan Kelleher (both shoulder) have remained in camp and have not been ruled out of contention for the game.

Andy Farrell has called up Leinster lock Ross Molony and Ulster hooker Tom Stewart as cover ahead of the England game.

England have lost centre Ollie Lawrence for the final game of their miserable campaign, with Manu Tuilagi available once more.

Ireland Squad Round 5 – 2023 Guinness Six Nations Championships

Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 45 caps Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 10 caps Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 18 caps Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 10 caps Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 37 caps Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster) 2 caps Jack Crowley (Munster/Cork Constitution) 3 caps Ciaran Frawley (Leinster/UCD) Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 64 caps Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 27 caps Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 24 caps Mack Hansen (Connacht/Corinthians) 13 caps Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 122 caps Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 61 caps Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 33 caps Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 29 caps Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 21 caps Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 51 caps Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Marys College) 30 caps James Lowe (Leinster) 19 caps Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 12 caps Ross Molony (Leinster/UCD) Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 104 caps Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster/Naas) 4 caps Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 93 caps Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 8 caps Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 52 caps Cian Prendergast (Connacht/Corinthians) 1 cap James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 52 caps Roman Salanoa (Munster/Shannon) Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 112 caps (c) Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 16 caps Tom Stewart (Ulster/Ballynahinch) Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 35 caps Nick Timoney (Ulster/Banbridge) 3 caps Kieran Treadwell (Ulster/Ballymena) 10 caps Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 49 caps