Gregor Townsend’s men could prove against Ireland they are the best Scottish side of a generation

While all the talk prior to this Six Nations was of two new coaches just a year out from the World Cup, the longer the Championship goes on, the more talk has centred upon the longest-serving tactician in the tournament. Gregor Townsend has been at the helm in Scotland since 2017 and during that time they have never finished higher in the Six Nations than the third place they managed in his first season since succeeding Vern Cotter, while they exited the Japan World Cup in the pool stages having been beaten by both Ireland and the hosts.