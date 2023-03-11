Head coach Andy Farrell rallies Ireland to relish occasion at Murrayfield for Scotland showdown
Six Nations
Andy Farrell has challenged his Ireland team to embrace the occasion at Murrayfield tomorrow in order to get the result they need to set up a Grand Slam decider against England in a week’s time.
There’s plenty on offer for the Scots on home soil, with Gregor Townsend’s men aiming for a first Triple Crown since 1990 and hoping to go into the final round with a title on the line for the first time in the Six Nations era.
Throw in the fact that it’s full-back Stuart Hogg’s 100th cap and that it’s Scotland’s 300th Test at Murrayfield, and there should be a raucous atmosphere at the Edinburgh venue come kick-off tomorrow.
Farrell says: “Playing away in Murrayfield is always a tough ask anyway, but when all sorts of things are on the line for the home team and even more so for us in our opinion — we’re still in with a chance of going for a Grand Slam.
“It’s the perfect mix. It’s exactly what we want, how we want to be challenged and challenge ourselves. Manage our own expectations, it’s key.”