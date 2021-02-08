'He'll go again': Billy Burns backed to return from last-gasp error in Ireland's Six Nations defeat to Wales

Wales 21 Ireland 16

Dejected: Billy Burns (right) is consoled at the finish in the Principality stadium yesterday after his last-minute misjudged kick

Irish skipper Johnny Sexton stressed there was no blame to be laid at Billy Burns' door after yesterday's Six Nations loss to Wales in Cardiff.

Ireland, who had Peter O'Mahony sent off after only 13 minutes, pushed their hosts all the way in their championship opener and had a chance to nick a result at the very end when awarded a last-gasp penalty, still trailing only 21-16.

The Ulster number 10 misjudged his kick though as he aimed to mark off every available inch for the line-out but, instead, knocked it dead.

Read more Billy Burns' costly mental error against Wales will either make or break him in bid to succeed Johnny Sexton

It wasn't Ireland's only costly error in what was still a spirited showing, but it was the one that ended the game and brought the usual online scorn down upon the replacement fly-half's head.

After cutting a disconsolate figure at the final whistle, team-mates were quick to rally round the 26-year-old.

"As a 10, you have moments when you're a hero and you have moments when you're a villain," reflected Sexton.

"You put yourself in those moments, that's the responsibility that you have.

"If you kick the ball to the '22', that's worse than trying to stick it five metres out and it not coming off. I said to him, 'you've got to go for it' and he did.

"I went for one as well (a missed touch).

"When you're chasing a game, you're eight points down, or as Billy was five points down, you've got to put it five metres out. That's when you score tries.

"If you put it 10 metres out, even a good maul rarely gets over.

"Another day you're the hero when you stick it on the five. It's the life of the number 10. It comes down to small margins.

"I thought he did very well in the other parts of the game.

"That's one moment. There are plenty through that second-half where we could have done better but it's tough with 14 men. He'll learn and he'll go again."

Sexton left the field with 10 minutes to go after taking a knee to the head and will now go through the return to play protocols before resuming training ahead of next weekend's visit by France.

While O’Mahony faces a ban, Sexton is already looking ahead to Ireland testing themselves against a Les Bleus side who are now favourites for the title, as much due to England’s loss to Scotland as their own dismantling of Italy on Saturday.

“It’s all about next week now,” he said.

“That (losing) bonus point could be crucial towards the end and we could be top of the table next week if we get a big result at home.

“We know we’re playing the form team in Europe, the best team in Europe, and we’re going to have to come together and fix the wrongs and I fully back this group to do it.”

Burns had been introduced as a second half replacement and had slotted a penalty to take Ireland within a score.

His provincial captain Iain Henderson, who started on his return from a knee ligament injury, also backed Burns to impress in the future on the international stage.

"Everyone is different. Everyone processes the loss on how your game went. Some guys take a while to come around, some guys are ready for a crack immediately," Henderson said.

"Billy is upset. Billy puts a huge amount on his own shoulders a lot of the time and he has definitely – almost always – carried Ulster in the past. And he will do for Ireland in the future as well.

"Obviously, he realises, with that kick to the corner there, he is trying to get every single last inch out of that ball. He slightly overcooked it.

"I thought he was excellent when he came on. I think, when he goes back and looks at it again, he will take a lot from the impact he made.”

Frustratingly, when Ireland come together to review this latest away defeat, it will be eradicating avoidable errors that again draws most focus.

For there were times yesterday when it was easy to forget they were playing with 14-men, especially when carrying a 13-6 lead into half-time.

Mistakes crept into their game after the turn, much to Sexton’s disappointment.

“At international level it’s gutting,” he said. “We spoke at half-time that it was going to come down to small things and we didn’t get enough of those right.

“It could have been a very famous victory for us. To go down to 14 so early, and any time you play Wales in Cardiff it’s an incredibly tough game, so to do it with 14 men would have been incredibly special, but it wasn’t to be.

“(At the) Start of the second-half we made a couple of unforced errors, trying to do the right thing but errors all the same.

“Both sides made errors, there’s going to be errors in international rugby, that’s the pressure that you put on each other.

“But we made them at key times, 13-6 up we made two or three to give them the opportunity to get the score but we were still ahead then. We’re still controlling a lot of the game with 14.

“Some of our discipline at the end we have to look whether it was discipline or whether it’s the interpretation, I’m not sure. We’ll have a closer look. I felt we didn’t get any of the 50/50s at the end or through the game, but we’ll have to look at those as well.”