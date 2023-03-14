Hendy out of key Irish and Ulster games

Rugby

Iain Henderson will miss crucial games for both Ireland and Ulster after the IRFU confirmed that he underwent surgery on a broken forearm yesterday.

The 31-year-old is out of Ireland’s Six Nations Grand Slam decider against England at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday having suffered the injury in the victory over Scotland, and is set to remain on the sidelines for Ulster’s Champions Cup last-16 tie with Leinster on April 1.

It also leaves the provincial skipper in a race against time to be fit for the United Rugby Championship Play-Offs in May.

Garry Ringrose is also out of the England game while Ronan Kelleher, Dan Sheehan and Caelan Doris are to be monitored through the week.

With Kelleher and Sheehan, both hookers, major doubts, not only is Ulster’s Rob Herring poised for action, but the uncapped Tom Stewart has been called up as cover.

Stewart has scored 11 tries in 14 games this year.