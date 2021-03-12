Herring recalled to Ireland starting line-up for Scotland trip but Stockdale misses out on matchday squad

Ulster hooker Rob Herring has been recalled to Ireland's starting line-up for their fourth Six Nations clash against Scotland at BT Murrayfield Stadium on Sunday (3pm).

After sitting out the trip to Italy two weeks ago, the South African-born front rower has won his personal battle with Leinster's Ronan Kelleher to be named in the run-on team again.

However, there is no space in the matchday squad for provincial team-mate Jacob Stockdale, who was recalled to the national squad earlier this week after returning from injury.

The winger played 120 minutes for Ulster against the Ospreys and Leinster in recent weeks after returning from almost two months out with a knee injury but has not made the cut for the trip to Edinburgh.

Instead, head coach Andy Farrell has retained faith with the majority of the team that hammered Italy in round three, meaning Ulster captain Iain Henderson starts in the second row.

Fly-half Billy Burns is once again named among the replacements as the back-up to captain Jonathan Sexton, while there is no place for either Stuart McCloskey or Tom O'Toole.

In all, Farrell makes just three changes to the team that played in Rome, with Herring being one of them, while he will have Cian Healy back on his loosehead side as the Leinster man rotates back in for Dave Kilcoyne.

The only other change comes in the back line where Keith Earls is recalled to the wing in place of Jordan Larmour, who drops to the bench.

Larmour will be joined among the replacements by Munster scrum-half Conor Murray, who has regained full fitness but will not be thrown in from the start, with Leinster's Jamison Gibson-Park getting the nod again.

There could be a second cap from the bench for 21-year-old Leinster lock Ryan Baird, who keeps his place among the substitutes after his cameo against Italy, but Munster scrum-half Craig Casey drops out of the 23.

An Ireland win could see them move up to second in the Six Nations table if England were able to defeat France on Saturday, however their slim chances at winning the tournament would be over if Wales manage to beat Italy on Saturday.

Ireland team to play Scotland

15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster); 14. Keith Earls (Munster), 13. Garry Ringrose (Leinster), 12. Robbie Henshaw (Leinster), 11. James Lowe (Leinster); 10. Jonathan Sexton (captain, Leinster), 9. Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster); 1. Cian Healy (Leinster), 2. Rob Herring (Ulster), 3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster); 4. Iain Henderson (Ulster), 5. James Ryan (Leinster); 6. Tadhg Beirne (Munster), 7. Will Connors (Leinster), 8. CJ Stander (Munster).

Replacements: 16. Ronan Kelleher (Leinster), 17. Dave Kilcoyne (Munster), 18. Andrew Porter (Leinster), 19. Ryan Baird (Leinster), 20. Jack Conan (Leinster), 21. Conor Murray (Munster), 22. Billy Burns (Ulster), 23. Jordan Larmour (Leinster).

Scotland

15. Stuart Hogg (captain, Exeter Chiefs); 14. Sean Maitland (Saracens), 13. Chris Harris (Gloucester), 12. Sam Johnson (Glasgow Warriors), 11. Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh); 10. Finn Russell (Racing 92), 9. Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors); 1. Rory Sutherland (Edinburgh), 2. George Turner (Glasgow Warriors), 3. WP Nel (Edinburgh); 4. Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors), 5. Jonny Gray (Glasgow Warriors); 6. Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh), 7. Hamish Watson (Edinburgh), 8. Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors).

Replacements: 16. David Cherry (Edinburgh), 17. Jamie Bhatti (Bath), 18. Simon Berghan (Edinburgh), 19. Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh), 20. Nick Haining (Edinburgh), 21. Scott Steele (Harlequins), 22. Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors), 23. Darcy Graham (Edinburgh).