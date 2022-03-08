‘I want to go out at the top' - Johnny Sexton confirms he'll retire after the 2023 World Cup

The IRFU today announced that the Ireland captain has penned a new deal that will take him to the tournament in France and he says that will be his last contract.

Sexton has spoken to former teammates who expressed regrets over their own World Cup finishes and, having been part of three campaigns that went to the quarter-finals and no further, he wants to take the next step before heading off into the sun-set.

"Yeah, finished, 2023 World Cup," he said.

"I’m delighted to be able to say it. I've been beating around the bush for six months, always nervous talking about the World Cup when you weren’t guaranteed to be there, but I just want to make the most of this last 18 months of my career and go out on the top.

"It’s up to me now to work hard and get the body and mind in the best shape possible and attack the last 18 months.

"It was always my intention to try and stay at the top of my game to get myself to a World Cup and I’m very thankful and grateful that I’ve been afforded that opportunity to do it. Now it’s up to me to keep the body in good shape.

“I’m still very driven to get there and perform at the World Cup. That was one of the biggest factors for me. I spoke to a lot of guys who have finished in the game with big regrets over the World Cup and I have a chance now to do that.

“It’s obviously a long time away and at this moment we’ve got a lot in front of us to focus on but it’s great to get it sorted.”

Sexton said the process of signing a new deal was straightforward.

"There were initial talks a few months ago about whether I had the desire to keep going and I said that at the moment I do," he said.

"But, again, it was never going to be done until this stage of the season, because you just don't know. Again, if you picked up an injury or it puts the majority of next season in doubt...

"You've got to wait, I suppose, at this age. It's a lot different to if you were in your 20s or whatever.

"But look, it was fine. As I said, we sat down last week and sorted it out in a couple of conversations. It's the balance, isn't it, between making sure you're looked after but also acknowledging that you're 36 and there's risk that goes with that.

"But at the same time, all you can do is go on what's in front of you. I hope to keep proving my worth and that's all I can say really. I'm just delighted to keep the dream going, as they say."

Although the contract and retirement news understandably dominated proceedings at Sexton's press conference ahead of the England game, the player himself is fully focused on the task at hand as Ireland look to keep their Six Nations title bid alive at Twickenham.

"We haven't had that many successes at Twickenham over the last 10 years. I think I've had a couple of wins in that period. It's such a tough place to go," he said.

"When you think about us and you think about how hard we are to beat in the Aviva, it's the same for every team - it's such a hard thing to do in international rugby, to go into a hostile environment like this in front of a majority English crowd and perform, and that's what we've got to do.

"That's our focus. We've got to learn lessons from the French game and try and put them into practice and play much better. Obviously, England will be looking to get their very best performance out there as well, so it's going to be a big Test match."

Although England coach Eddie Jones has been keen to install the favourites tag on Irish shoulders, Sexton shrugged it off comfortably enough.

"We don't really care about favourites or who is the favourites, you know what I mean? It's irrelevant really," he said.

"We obviously haven't won that many times over the years there but that's not to say we can't do it this time.

"It's really down to this game and who can get their best performance out there. All our prep has been focused on doing that, realising the task that is at hand with the atmosphere that is going to hit us and the intensity that they will bring to the game, and preparing to try and play our best under severe pressure and conditions.

"It's a great test for us and we'll see if we've learned lessons from the French game and if we can adapt and play better in an away stadium."