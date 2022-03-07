Iain Henderson back in Ireland squad as four Ulster players return to training ahead of Six Nations clash with England

Iain Henderson has returned to the Ireland squad to bolster Andy Farrell's second-row options ahead of Saturday's trip to Twickenham.

Henderson missed the recent Six Nations win over Italy due to Covid, but the Ulster skipper played 80 minutes for his province last Friday.

The lock was part of the 35-man group who reassembled on Sunday evening, with fellow Ulster players Robert Baloucoune, James Hume and Nick Timoney all returning after similar starring roles in the comfortable win over Cardiff.

As one of the holdovers from the 2018 Grand Slam campaign, Henderson knows what it takes to win at a venue like Twickenham and admits that victory this weekend could be seen as an important milestone for Andy Farrell’s team.

Having already lost in Paris last month, this visit to English rugby headquarters is another opportunity to secure a statement victory away from the friendly confines of their home stadium.

Although the weekend’s hosts have been stuttering somewhat during this championship, winning twice but looking laboured while doing so, the Ulster lock is aware nothing comes easy over in London.

“It is massively important for any team to go away to a real tough stadium to play in and come away with a victory,” said the 30-year-old.

“For us personally with Ireland we’ll be looking to make sure we are galvanising what we have been putting in on the training pitch and also on the pitch in matchdays.

“If we bring together everything we have been doing then I think we will be in a good place but Twickenham is a difficult place to go to for a reason.”

Henderson missed the victory over Italy after testing positive for Covid-19 in the build-up to the game, another frustrating chapter in a season that has been personally disjointed thanks to injury.

Having made his return in provincial colours in Friday’s win over Cardiff though, just the third time he has turned out for Ulster this year, he is understandably itching to get back into the green jersey.

“It just seemed more frustrating that I had managed to dodge it for so long and then it seemed to come at the worst period possible,” he said of the positive test during the final days of February.

“But it is what it is and I suppose I was upset and frustrated for a while but I’m over that now and you can dwell on these things too much.

“Not playing (against Italy) gave me the opportunity to come back to play and train with the lads this week which I have been delighted about.”

As if to drive home the point that the virus hadn’t hampered his readiness for a return to Test rugby this weekend, Henderson went the full 80 for a first time since the British and Irish Lions tour and was still going strong with the clock in the red as he forced a late turnover.

He admits, though, that he hadn’t been informed beforehand that the plan was for a wire to wire effort.

“I wasn’t aware I was going to play 80 minutes,” he laughed. “When you go out there you are just looking to make sure you put everything in.

“At half-time I could have been playing 50 so I was coming out for the second-half looking to put in everything I could and then when I saw Alan O’Connor going off that was when I knew I was in for the long haul.

“But it was great to get that under the belt and hopefully that will stand to me now going forward.”

Meanwhile, uncapped Munster prop Jeremy Loughman has earned his first call-up.

Loughman has been drafted in as loosehead cover in light of Andrew Porter being ruled out of the remainder of the tournament through injury.

Porter's Leinster's team-mate Jordan Larmour has also suffered the same fate after picking up a hip issue during his side's win over Benetton on Saturday.

Although Jimmy O'Brien had been training with Ireland recently, the uncapped versatile Leinster back will not be involved with the squad this week.

Jack Carty, Dave Heffernan (Connacht) as well as Craig Casey and Gavin Coombes (Munster) all return to the Ireland squad having featured for their respective provinces over the weekend.

Ireland Squad Round 4 2022 Guinness Six Nations Championships

Backs (16)

Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 35 caps

Robert Baloucoune (Ulster/Enniskillen) 2 caps

Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 30 caps

Jack Carty (Buccaneers/Connacht) 11 caps

Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 5 caps

Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 29 caps

Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 15 caps

Mack Hansen (Connacht) 3 caps

Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 55 caps

James Hume (Ulster/Banbridge) 3 caps

Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 18 caps

James Lowe (Leinster) 10 caps

Michael Lowry (Ulster/Banbridge) 1 cap

Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 94 caps

Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 40 caps

Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 103 caps CAPTAIN

Forwards (19)

Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 8 caps

Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 21 caps

Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 28 caps

Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 25 caps

Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster) 2 caps

Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 15 caps

Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 55 caps

Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 114 caps

Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 6 caps

Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 66 caps

Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 24 caps

Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 46 caps

Jeremy Loughman (Munster/Garryowen) uncapped

Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 82 caps

James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 42 caps

Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 5 caps

Nick Timoney (Ulster/Banbridge) 2 caps

Kieran Treadwell (Ulster/Ballymena) 4 caps

Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 38 caps