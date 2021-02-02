Iain Henderson fit to return for Ireland in Six Nations opener against Wales as Ulster training test adds 'huge' benefit

Ulster's Iain Henderson has declared himself fit and raring to go for Ireland's Six Nations opener against Wales in Cardiff on Sunday afternoon.

The lock hasn't played a competitive game of any kind since injuring knee ligaments against Scotland in the Autumn Nations Cup during the first weekend of December, a time when he was not long back after hip surgery.

Having come through Sunday's training session against Ulster, going head-to-head with his provincial team-mates, though, the 28-year-old believes he is primed for action.

"Yeah, I feel great," said the 58-times capped second-row. "I want to give a massive thanks to all the physios and medics who have got me back to where I am now.

"It's been a tough two or three weeks but we've been taking it session by session and it's nice to get a hit out this weekend."

Unusual times called for unusual measures at Abbotstown this week with Henderson and his Ireland colleagues running lines against his home province.

With new forwards coach Paul O’Connell noting that there were some in the Ulster ranks training with a “point to prove” after their omissions from Andy Farrell’s panel for the championship, the level of intensity was an ideal primer for the weekend trip to Cardiff.

“It’s really nice to train against a team that doesn’t know exactly what you’re doing,” added Henderson of the visitors to camp.

“It’s great to get some outside perspective on how your plays would run against a side who don’t know what’s coming. That’s huge.

“There’s a lot of guys in there (for Ulster) who might be vying for a place in the Irish squad and it gives them an opportunity to put their hand up and show Andy Farrell what they’re made of.”

With his side having not played since January 9, and without another fixture until February 19, it was a worthwhile exercise for Ulster’s head coach Dan McFarland too.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to train at this level,” he said.

“We’ve been off, or will be off, for five weekends because of the nature of the season and getting the opportunity for some full-blooded work is brilliant.

“For a lot of those young guys that we brought along, it’ll be invaluable.

“I think the one thing that a five-week break gives is a chance to get back to the fundamentals but you do miss out on a little bit of cohesion.

“Teams that have been playing intermittently have been able to keep that cohesion, so coming together as a team and playing opposition that we’re not used to playing against is going to help us with that.”