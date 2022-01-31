Iain Henderson one of three Ireland players set to return to training as injury concerns ease ahead of Six Nations

Iain Henderson in Ireland training ahead of this weekend's Six Nations opener. Pic: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell looks set to have a full deck to pick from ahead of Saturday's Six Nations opener against Wales with Iain Henderson one of the players set to return to training this week.

The 37-man Ireland squad have been put through their paces at a training camp in Portugal in recent days and since arriving in Quinta da Lago, Keith Earls (strain), Josh van der Flier (strain) and Joey Carbery (elbow) have taken a full part in the sessions.

The trio are expected to be involved in this weekend's match-day 23, after overcoming recent injuries.

Henderson (ankle), Tadhg Furlong (calf) and James Ryan (hamstring) have been managing respective knocks, but in a further boost to Farrell, all three key forwards are set to train tomorrow.

Farrell will hope they can prove their fitness in time, before the squad returns to Dublin on Wednesday.