Iain Henderson returns as eight Ulster players look to make impact in Ireland's Six Nations squad

Eight Ulster players in Andy Farrell’s Six Nations squad is no bad return and a notably welcome sight is the name of Iain Henderson featuring in the 37-man national squad.

The Ulster skipper has not been seen since picking up an ankle injury in the pre-Christmas European home victory over Northampton Saints, and this came after he shipped a hamstring issue in November’s epic win over the All Blacks.

Not exactly ideal heading towards the Six Nations, but then the 29-year-old — he turns 30 next month — has demonstrated on frequent occasions that he can bounce back and play just when you assume that such a scenario could hardly be possible.

His inclusion floats the possibility that Henderson may even feature this weekend for already-qualified Ulster in their final Champions Cup pool game when hosting Clermont and, well, he does need game time.

Whether in Dan McFarland’s plans or not for Saturday evening, Henderson will be heading to Portugal for Ireland’s training camp prior to their Six Nations opener at home to Wales on February 5.

With James Ryan, Tadhg Beirne, Ryan Baird and fellow Ulster lock Kieran Treadwell all in the squad, Henderson has some work to do should he be in a decent position to challenge for a place in the clash with Wales.

If he is there or thereabouts, Farrell will likely want him in the 23, though placing Beirne in the starting engine room, presumably alongside Ryan, will be difficult to resist.

Elsewhere, all the excitement surrounds uncapped Michael Lowry’s call-up alongside the other youthful Ulster backs seeking more caps in the shape of Robert Baloucoune and James Hume, with no place for Stuart McCloskey, which is presumably due to injury.

Hopefully they will get game-time either through injuries opening up opportunities or Farrell potentially rotating — something he resisted in November’s clean sweep of Test wins — for perhaps the home meeting with Italy three games in.

In Baloucoune’s case, he may even force his way to the forefront of Farrell’s plans with his height, pace, power, finishing ability and defensive reads edging him towards a starting place, with either Keith Earls, Jordan Larmour or uncapped Mack Hansen on the other wing, James Lowe being ruled out due to injury.

With Farrell and Mike Catt’s attacking shape and general game-plan encompassing a fast-paced and ambitious attack, Baloucoune will not be far away from winning his third cap should he come through this weekend and show up well at Ireland camp.

As for the other forwards, bar Henderson, the difficulty remains elbowing rivals out of the way. Rob Herring could end up located in the unenviable place of third choice hooker with Leinster duo Ronan Kelleher and Dan Sheehan possibly ahead of him.

Herring’s strengths are his set-piece work, so Farrell would be taking a chance should the hooker, who has 23 Ireland caps, not find his way onto the bench.

This is an important campaign, too, for prop Tom O’Toole, who at 23 is still learning his craft in terms of trying to push on and add to his two Ireland appearances.

The same applies to Nick Timoney, though his location in the uber-competitive back-row isn’t likely to do him many favours, as could be the case with the call-up for Treadwell.

Let the battle for Test places commence.