Iain Henderson returns to Ireland squad as three Ulster players in panel to face Wales in Six Nations opener

Iain Henderson has been named on the bench for Ireland's opening Six Nations tie against Wales on Sunday (kick-off 3pm).

The Ulster skipper has been benched - alongside Ulster team-mate Billy Burns - as he makes his comeback from a knee injury picked up in December when turning out for Ireland in their Autumn Nations Cup clash with Scotland.

It leaves Rob Herring as Ulster's only starter, with Tom O'Toole and Stuart McCloskey not making the match-day squad. Jacob Stockdale, of course, is out with a knee injury and only expected to be called up midway through the tournament.

Burns has made it onto the bench after edging out Ross Byrne to back up captain Johnny Sexton who, as expected, is fit to start despite limping off during Leinster's recent PRO14 win over Munster.

With Henderson named alongside long-term absentee Tadhg Furlong as Ireland's two main impact subs, it means Tadhg Beirne starts alongside James Ryan in the second-row while Andrew Porter continues at tighthead prop alongside Herring and Cian Healy in the front row.

Elsewhere, the withdrawal of Caelan Doris has meant Andy Farrell has had to rethink his back-row plans and Josh van der Flier starts at openside flanker with CJ Stander at No.8 and Peter O'Mahony at blindside flanker.

As expected, Will Connors covers the back-row from the bench.

The make-up of the back-three sees fit-again James Lowe accommodated at number 11 despite not having played since Ireland's Autumn Nations Cup defeat to England in Twickenham in November. Keith Earls is on the opposite wing with Hugo Keenan at full-time, meaning Leinster's Jordan Larmour has to make do with a place on the bench.

Sexton hooks up once again with Conor Murray at half-back while Robbie Henshaw partners Garry Ringrose in midfield.

Dave Kilcoyne, Rónan Kelleher and Jamison Gibson-Park complete the options off the bench.