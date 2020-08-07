Ian Madigan can make an Ireland return after joining Ulster, says coach Andy Farrell

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has assured Ian Madigan the international door is not closed as the former Leinsterman starts life at new province Ulster.

The 31-year-old has not pulled on a green jersey for four years thanks to the IRFU's unwritten rule prohibiting the selection of overseas players, yet still boasts more Test experience than any of the other 10s hoping to back-up skipper Johnny Sexton when international rugby resumes in October.

Indeed, the two other out-halves named in Farrell's original Six Nations squad back in January - Ross Byrne and Billy Burns - boasted a combined six caps between them while Madigan collected 30 of his own between 2013 and 2016.

The expected return of 22-times-capped Joey Carbery to Munster action before the Championship resumes when Ireland meet Italy on October 24 provides another option, and Madigan himself will have a job on his hands in trying to take minutes from Burns at Ulster, but Farrell says the Dubliner will start with a clean slate having come back to these shores from Bristol Bears.

"He's the same as the rest of the halves," said the head coach yesterday. "He's been a super player for Ireland over the years.

"We know his versatility and what he brings to the squad as well. We hear he's come back in great form regarding training and I'm sure he'll be gunning to have a great start to his Ulster career."

Ulster are back in action in a little over two weeks, taking on Connacht in the Aviva Stadium on August 23.