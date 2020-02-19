'I'm better than ever': Jacob Stockdale issues warning to England ahead of Six Nations clash

Ireland star Jacob Stockdale believes he is playing better rugby now than during his record-setting 2018.

The Ulster wing bagged seven scores in his first Six Nations campaign but, ahead of taking on England in Twickenham on Sunday, he is yet to register in this Championship and has not scored for Ireland in six games.

"I think I am playing better rugby than I was in 2018," said Stockdale.

"I am enjoying myself a lot more, I am more solid defensively, I am getting my hands on the ball a lot more than I did in the 2018 Six Nations.

"It just happens to be that the tries aren't coming my way.

"Every winger knows you are going to experience dry spots, times where passes don't get thrown to you, where you don't get the walk-ins that a winger needs to feed off every now and again.

"I am really happy with where my game is at the moment, I am really enjoying my rugby. Hopefully a couple of tries will come my way in the next few weeks.

"Looking at the first two rounds, things have been going pretty well. We still have to get that 100% knowing where each other is, but we are definitely getting there."

There was a familiar face in Abbotstown yesterday with Irish legend Paul O'Connell lending a hand for the week. Stockdale, who came into the side over a year after the Munsterman's final game in green, says it's been brilliant to have him offering his expertise.

"I haven't chatted to him an awful lot but it's clear the respect he's been getting around the camp," said Stockdale. "It's been brilliant to have him about; he's been having a bit of a chat with the lads and enjoying himself,so it's been good."

With Stockdale in his usual No.11 jersey, Andy Farrell made only one change to his matchday 23 for Sunday, bringing the fit-again Caelan Doris onto the bench in place of Max Deegan.

Tom O'Toole and Will Addison have been released back to Ulster ahead of their game with the Cheetahs.