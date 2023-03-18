Ireland 29 England 16: How the Grand Slam winners rated in final Six Nations victory

Dan Sheehan is hailed after crossing for Ireland's third try in their win over England — © Getty Images

Ireland are Grand Slam champions after beating England at the Aviva Stadium, but their performance wasn’t one of their best during this Six Nations campaign.

How did the players fare in the crucial game? Michael Sadlier gives his verdict…

Starting XV

Hugo Keenan - 7

Missed an inside ball from Furlong but a strong break soon after. But a skewed clearance and then what a kick-chase take. Then collided with Steward which led to an HIA and ended his game.

Mack Hansen – 7

Turned over by Arundell but a super counter from deep in first half which was significant. Quiet by his standards but that was the way this game evolved. Did really well to help carve out Sheehan’s second.

Robbie Henshaw – 7

A big and important hit on Slade and then made a significant carry when taking a Hansen pass. His try helped calm Ireland and allowed them to realise that they had the winning of this game.

Bundee Aki – 8

Flattened early doors by Tuilagi and then was used to batter Ireland forward. Wholesome carry and then assist for Henshaw’s score. Enjoyed his wrap up on Curry. Made 15 gut-busting carries.

James Lowe – 7

Made a vital recovery tackle on Tuilagi and was mostly seen putting boot to ball in this mostly edgy affair for the home team rather than causing carnage from his usually powerful running.

Johnny Sexton – 8

The Six Nations points record came his way on his last outing on a good day with the tee. Held up from his quick tap but some great defensive work. Limped off, the emotion so clear.

Jamison Gibson-Park – 7

Some slow ball hindered his access to the game but as things progressed, he became more influential. How did he spring through a maul? Caused England some problems even if this wasn’t his finest outing.

Andrew Porter – 7

His jackal helped settle things for the hosts and seemed to be giving Sinckler a bit of trouble but didn’t quite have it all his own way. Made 10 tackles which tells its own tale.

Dan Sheehan – 8

A lineout throw that sailed over wasn’t the best of starts but what pace for his try and then getting himself out wide for the second to further demonstrate his value to this team.

Tadhg Furlong – 6

Maybe should have passed in the first quarter but an important ball win on the ground at the end of the first half. Seemed to be pinged for Farrell’s third penalty and left before the hour.

Ryan Baird – 8

His usual athleticism and enthusiasm were much in evidence. Yes. There were a couple of errors on the ball in the opening half but was an absolute menace to England on the floor.

James Ryan – 8

Some strong lineout work and driving though not unexpectedly he produced another lung-busting work-rate defensively with 14 hits being credited to him. As with Baird, he pretty much eclipsed England’s engine room.

Peter O'Mahony – 6

Big hit on Steward with Sexton but was stripped by Farrell and also knocked on a long throw as Ireland tried to change it up. Quieter by his standards and maybe suffered from the full 80 at Murrayfield.

Josh van der Flier – 8

His 50th cap and the Grand Slam delivered in Dublin. Produced an important rip before the assist for Sheehan and just kept going with huge energy as has been the case throughout this Championship.

Caelan Doris – 7

Wasn’t exactly the high profile start but was there with Van der Flier for a choke on Arundell and also produced a notably good tackle on Sinckler when England were on the charge.

Replacements

Rob Herring (for Sheehan, 70mins) – The try that secured the Slam 7

Cian Healy (for Porter, 75mins) – This time he was a prop 6

Tom O'Toole (for Furlong, 58mins) – Another strong showing 7

Kieran Treadwell (for Baird, 74mins) – Put in some tackles 6

Jack Conan (for O’Mahony, 55mins) – Great hands for Sheehan’s second 8

Conor Murray (for Gibson-Park, 73mins) – Put himself about 7

Ross Byrne (for Sexton, 73mins) – Upended by Willis 6

Jimmy O'Brien (for Keenan, 40mins) – Not hugely busy at the back 6