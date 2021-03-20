Ireland 32-18 England ratings: Henshaw and Beirne further Lions claims in impressive Aviva victory

Ireland ended their Six Nations campaign with a fantastic 32-18 victory over England at the Aviva Stadium.

Robbie Henshaw was excellent in the centre, Keith Earls continued his good form on the wing and Tadhg Beirne and Iain Henderson continued their fine work in the forwards.

Michael Sadlier gives his ratings of the individual performances...

Starting XV

Hugo Keenan - 8

Pulled off a terrific aerial take off Daly for Conan’s score which set out his stall and England couldn’t rattle him at the back.

Keith Earls - 8

What a try. He had already been busy with kick-chase but, at last, he had a sniff of a score and took it and then had another ruled out.

Robbie Henshaw - 9

At 13 for this one, he tore into the game and caused England trouble throughout by hammering into them with accuracy and aggression.

Bundee Aki - 6

Helped secure an early turnover and then saved Murray’s bacon with a great clear-up but then there was his red card for his hit on Billy Vunipola.

Jacob Stockdale - 5

He got bottled up after a kick went behind him but contributed to Conan’s score. However, he made no tackle for Youngs’ late effort.

Jonathan Sexton - 7

Finished the Six Nations on a high. Helped run the game and kicked 22 points, hitting the target with all eight kicks at goal.

Conor Murray - 8

Completely missed Ford’s bomb but, from there, the restored scrum-half slipped back into the groove and game-managed with quality only gained from experience.

Dave Kilcoyne - 4

He only lasted 19 minutes before leaving for an HIA after a clash of heads with Sinckler and the loosehead didn’t return to the action.

Rob Herring - 7

A superbly weighted throw to help create Earls’ try, the Ulster player also made his contribution when it came to defensive reads and quality tackles.

Tadhg Furlong - 8

Dominant in the scrum, he saw off Mako Vunipola and was pumped with the set-piece work. He also carried with his usual aggression and skill.

Iain Henderson - 8

Unlucky not to hold a loose ball from a lineout, two line breaks in quick succession came so close to Earls being awarded a second try.

Tadhg Beirne - 9

Tasked with annoying Itoje and was mighty as a carrier and poacher even though he was moved to lock. If there is a nailed-on Lions player it’s him.

CJ Stander - 7

His final game for Ireland before apparent retirement, it was a fitting send-off as he brought his usual enthusiasm and physicality to the frontline.

Josh van der Flier - 7

Busy as usual and produced a symbolic rip off Billy Vunipola which epitomised Ireland’s dominance over England’s supposed power.

Jack Conan - 8

His deft tap back set Earls on his way and then he was first on the scene to barrel over for the score after a marvellous 23 phases.

Replacements

Ronan Kelleher (for Herring, 70mins) - 6

Looked somewhat overenthusiastic

Cian Healy (for Kilcoyne, 19mins) - 7

Had to go most of the distance and strong

Andrew Porter (for Furlong, 64mins) - 6

Did his bit to seal the deal

Ryan Baird (for Henderson, 64mins) - 6

Industrious and physical

Peter O’Mahony (for Van der Flier, 64mins) - 6

Played it craftily in the endgame

Ross Byrne (for Henshaw, 78mins) - 3

No time for an impact

Jordan Larmour (for Stockdale, 77mins) - 3

Also not on long enough

Not used: Jamison Gibson-Park