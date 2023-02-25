Ireland attack coach Mike Catt tips Stuart McCloskey and Bundee Aki to gel quickly in Italy duel

Six Nations

Ireland attack coach Mike Catt believes Ulster’s Stuart McCloskey and Connacht’s Bundee Aki can combine to unlock Italy in this afternoon’s Six Nations clash.

The pair have never played together, with McCloskey’s place in the starting line-up coming only when Garry Ringrose pulled out after the team was announced.

“Garry picked a bit of a knock up on his calf last week,” Catt said after Ireland’s captain’s run at Stadio Olimpico yesterday. “We’ve sort of managed it through the week and unfortunately, I think due to the travel and everything, he’s woken up a little bit tight.

“He’s obviously very, very disappointed because it was going to be his 50th cap, so he’s out.

“But it does give Stuart McCloskey, who is coming back into the team, and Jimmy O’Brien an opportunity to play in a side that’s flying at the moment and gives them an opportunity to show what they’re about as well.

“Bundee and Stuart have both got an understanding of how we want to play.

“Obviously they will play to their strengths, make no bones about it.”