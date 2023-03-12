Ireland coach Andy Farrell hails victory in adversity over Scotland as best of his career

Mack Hansen scores Ireland's first try against Scotland despite the efforts of Duhan van der Merwe — © ©INPHO/Billy Stickland

Iain Henderson is helped off the field with an injured wrist which was last night put in a cast — © Sportsfile via Getty Images

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell hailed the character of his side after they kept their Grand Slam bid rolling at a serious cost against Scotland in Murrayfield.

Their fourth win from four in this championship, the 22-7 victory came despite losing five starters to injury.

Dan Sheehan, Caelan Doris and Iain Henderson were injured in the opening 24 minutes, with the fact that the latter left Edinburgh with his wrist in a cast surely making him a huge doubt for Ulster’s Champions Cup clash with Leinster in just three weeks.

Sheehan’s replacement Ronan Kelleher lasted only until the 48th minute, leaving Josh van der Flier throwing in at the line-out and Cian Healy scrummaging at hooker, before Garry Ringrose’s 50th cap ended with him leaving the field on a stretcher after a nasty looking head injury.

All things considered, Farrell said it was the best win of his coaching career.

“It was immense, the character,” Farrell said.

“It wasn’t champagne rugby, but in terms of character, fight and want for each other — that’s the best game I’ve been involved.

“If you’d have seen us at half-time, honestly you’d have laughed because all the lads were laughing.

“It was organised chaos, we didn’t know what was happening until the last second about whether Ronan was coming back on.

“We made half a plan with Cian going to scrummage, because he’s good at that and that paid off for us.

“Josh throwing in, well what can’t he do?

“He took up golf three years ago and he’s in single figures on his handicap.

“I just thought for somebody like Garry on his 50th cap, that we’re able to do a special performance with all the controversy. Someone like Garry deserves something like that to look back on.”

With just a six-day turnaround to the decisive visit of England to Dublin, attention will quickly turn to the mounting injury list.

“Garry is up and talking, a little bit dazed,” said Farrell. “So, he’s taking his time. He’s not in the dressing-room, he’s in the medical room.

“Caelan Doris, we’d a double-whammy didn’t we in that regard with the try getting chalked off for them using a fresh ball. I don’t know what advantage we got from that, but anyway.

“We lost Caelan in the midst of it, so hopefully he’s going to be OK (for next week).

“Iain Henderson’s in a cast already with his wrist.

“Dan Sheehan, the x-ray is OK on his shoulder. We’re hopeful on him.

“Ronan, he injured his shoulder again. It’s similar to what he did in France last year. No power, etc. That’s shut down.”

Saturday evening at the Aviva Stadium now brings the fascinating prospect of Ireland hunting a fourth Grand Slam against a side reeling from suffering a record home defeat by France last time out.

“They will certainly be hurting and, I mean, it’s a perfect opportunity to come and spoil the party. That’s the reality,” Farrell added. “So that will be a massive motivation for them.

“Is that bigger motivation than what we’re gonna experience playing at home for our Grand Slam game on St Patrick’s weekend? We’ll see.

“It will mean everything, I feel that the group are ready for that. But, those words mean nothing over the next five or six days because we’ve got to go out there and perform.

“So we will need to be at our best. That’s what we expect of each other.

“It is what dreams are made of, to play England at home to earn the right to take it to the last weekend, on Paddy’s weekend, it doesn’t get any better than that.

“So we need to get across our work early and make sure that we’re in the right space come Tuesday or Wednesday for training.”