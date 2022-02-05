Ireland dethrone defending Six Nations champions Wales with bonus point victory in Dublin

The crowds who packed the Aviva Stadium to the rafters for a Six Nations game for the first time in almost two years bore witness to one of Ireland's most one-sided victories over Wales for many a year.

The men in red haven't enjoyed many of their trips to Dublin of late, not winning here since 2012, but were five minutes away from a first shut-out in this fixture since 1970. In the end, Taine Basham's late score at least took some of the bad look off this 29-7 reverse.

Wales so often are viewed as more than the sum of the regional parts in this competition but the reigning champions simply could not cope with the loss of such vast swathes of their key figures.

Denied the likes of Alun Wyn Jones, Ken Owens and Justin Tipuric among many others, they never looked ready to upset the odds again this year with Ireland likely feeling they should have had victory secured even earlier than they did.

Utterly dominant in the first-quarter, they could have led by more than 10-0 at half-time and looked throughout as if they had not missed a beat since signing off from such a successful November.

Just too powerful for their opposition with a dominant scrum and forwards who thumped into momentum-denying tackles every time Wales looked to build something, for all their impressive performances up front it was their new winger who set tongues-wagging with a man of the match performance.

Mack Hansen was involved in plenty of Ireland's best moments in attack and almost made the most memorable of starts to life in Test rugby when the ball ricocheted into his grasp and the Connacht man went haring up the touchline with fewer than 90 seconds on the clock.

His kick ahead would produce a scramble in the Welsh defence, ultimately conceding a line-out and the somewhat surprise selection would be involved heavily again soon after.

With Ireland playing off the line-out through Josh van der Flier, a big rumble from Caelan Doris put them on the front-foot. Working with the quick ball that so buoyed their attacking contributions in the autumn, Johnny Sexton sharply found Hansen lurking again and the new boy made the scoring pass out to Bundee Aki look easier than it was.

In a competition where pre-match buzz can quickly be left in tatters, it had taken Ireland only two minutes to justify the growing good feeling around Andy Farrell's men.

When these sides last met, in Cardiff for last year's opener, Andrew Porter was the side's starting tight-head in the absence of Tadhg Furlong. The man who now wears one on his back again showed why Ireland were so keen to get both men into their starting side as he cemented his hands onto the ball at the breakdown and won a penalty. Sexton, though, saw his kick drift off line in the swirling wind.

The skipper's radar was still off a few minutes later when he missed his second of the day after Wales were caught offside, Ireland's ten throwing his arms to the heavens in frustration at the conditions.

The Welsh imprint upon the game was purely in defensive terms for the first quarter but, after Sexton finally did get the ball to behave from the tee, they had a rare chance in attack.

Ronan Kelleher's line-out throw in his own '22' was beyond the fingertips of Jack Conan but the Welsh move was soon stymied by the presence of Tadhg Beirne and his effecting of a chop tackle. Still, a reminder for Ireland that despite their early dominance a 10-0 lead was hardly unassailable.

While Tadhg Furlong and Hugo Keenan both provided some lovely touches in attack, Ireland were thankful for a breakdown turnover from Conan to bring a swift halt to another spell of encouraging Welsh territory.

A scrum penalty gave Ireland on last opportunity to inflict a telling blow before the turn but Jamison Gibson-Park's pass floated into touch as Wayne Pivac's side clung on until the half.

But having made a quick start to the game, Ireland did the same after the restart. With Wales starting to get on the wrong side of Jaco Peyper, the hosts had a line-out five metres out. The maul was stopped short but, playing with advantage, Ireland worked from left to right, with Sexton heavily involved with both a show-and-go and then the pass spun wide to Andrew Conway. The Munsterman had to go to one knee to take the ball and did brilliantly well to finish before being dragged into touch.

The sin-binning of Josh Adams for taking out Sexton as the ball bounced in the vicinity of the pair hardly helped the underdog's cause and, when the 14 men shipped another score to Conway in the same corner soon after, their race was run.

There was still the bonus-point there for Ireland to chase and they'd wrap it before the hour mark.

Having made a mess of one promising situation when getting in front of the catcher at their own five-metre line-out, Ireland were on the attack again soon after when the exceptional Andrew Porter stripped the ball loose, and the hosts again went swiftly.

Garry Ringrose had Andrew Conway outside him and in search of second Test hat-trick of the season but the Leinster centre didn't need any assistance to take full advantage of poor Welsh tackling.

With the full haul of five points secured, Andy Farrell had the rare Six Nations luxury of calling Johnny Sexton ashore with a quarter of the game remaining.

So long settled was the result by that stage, the man himself didn't even seem to mind.

