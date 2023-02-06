Ireland do it by half in Cardiff, but now things get serious for Andy Farrell’s men

Six Nations Championship

And so the 2023 Six Nations is up and running with the Irish campaign beginning in an emphatic fashion for Andy Farrell’s side. On a ground where they hadn’t won a championship game since 2012, they secured a bonus-point victory and still haven’t lost since the opening Test of their summer series in New Zealand. The championship will get tougher, but there was plenty to underline Ireland’s status as tournament favourites.

1. Statement of Intent

We often hear how this championship, where the picture changes so dramatically on the heels of just one loss, is a sprint rather than a marathon and Ireland flew from the blocks in the Principality Stadium, effectively silencing the crowd as they seized control of the game in the opening exchanges. After both Caelan Doris and James Ryan had gone over in the opening 10 minutes, Ireland were 14-0 up and half way to their bonus-point.

Having not been as slick in the autumn as they were in the summer, Ireland’s work in the contact area in securing quick ball was key to the early barrage.

Overall, 63.5 per cent of their rucks were recycled in under three seconds, compared to 58.7 per cent, but that gap would have been considerably starker in the opening half hour as Ireland raced into a 27-3 lead.

There was a real clinical edge to their play too, averaging over three points per visit to the opposing ‘22’ compared to under one for Wales.

2. Stress test

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell will often talk about the need to enjoy the challenges that top level sport can throw at you. Given the impact upon the 2015 quarter-final defeat to Argentina — when five of Joe Schmidt’s starting team were lost to injury — on the rugby psyche of the country, the need for depth is always a huge talking point, especially with France 2023 now just seven months away.

Ireland’s injury picture wasn’t much of a point of discussion in the build-up to the tournament given that Robbie Henshaw appeared to be the only frontliner set to miss out on Wales.

But news emerged of Ronan Kelleher’s hamstring injury six days before the game and between then and kick-off Ireland would lose Tadhg Furlong, Jamison Gibson-Park and Cian Healy too.

To win so impressively without five of what now has the look of a particularly settled team, especially when some of the bench made instant impact at a time when the performance levels were dropping, must surely be especially pleasing to the head coach.

3. Key Keenan

While it was the forwards who scored three of the four tries and the Irish power game was a massively important part of the first-half display, full-back Hugo Keenan was a wholly deserving recipient of the Player of the Match award. His chasing back to thwart the speedy Rio Dyer who was haring towards a try as he looked to gather his own kick ahead was the obvious eye-catching play, but this was a particularly complete performance from the man who is one of the real success stories of Ireland’s journey to the top of the world rankings. His work under the high ball laid the foundations of how the visitors negated the Welsh kicking game.

Caelan Doris was another who performed brilliantly, the No.8 leading the team in both tackles and carries as well as opening the scoring after only two minutes.

4. Game of two halves

For the first half of the game, Ireland showed exactly why they are the best side in the world. Clinical, accurate and scoring at a clip of a point-per-minute in the first 27 minutes, they blew Wales away and made a mockery of the idea that the return of Warren Gatland to the Welsh coaching box had made this game one that would push Ireland to their limits.

Instead, it was one where they had to be at their best only for a half and were then able to hold their hosts at a distance. Wales were profligate in some instances while in others Ireland produced big moments when they needed them to sap their opponent’s momentum.

There is, however, no point in denying that Ireland’s levels dropped after the turn and the fact they didn’t score between Johnny Sexton’s 27th minute penalty and Josh van der Flier’s bonus-point try seven minutes from time told its own story.

Still good enough to inflict a worst home defeat in this competition for over 20 years on Wales, there was a sense that Ireland knew they already had the game won by the half.

Their considerably more lax second 40 will at least give the coaches plenty to think about between rounds one and two. A key focus will surely be discipline.

Ireland were pinged just twice in the first-half and yet ended up with 13 on their ledger, though that was still two fewer than Wales, and it was noted by skipper Johnny Sexton.

“All we spoke about at half-time was discipline,” he said. “And then we go and give away four or five on the bounce. We had no need (to do that). They were clear penalties. It is not good enough.”

5. response required

While Ireland won their game in the first-half, France couldn’t be sure of the spoils against Italy until the clock was in the red in Rome. Seeing out their own victory with a late turnover ensured that the two tournament favourites will go into their round two meeting off the back of bonus-point wins.

A huge clash awaits and one that both sides will go into feeling they must spend more time in top gear if they are to get what at this early stage of the tournament feels like it could be the definitive result of the championship.