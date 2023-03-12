Ireland embrace the chaos at Murrayfield to remain on course for Grand Slam

Ireland’s Josh van der Flier, in a new role, prepares to throw the ball in at a line-out — © ©INPHO/James Crombie

Should Ireland have enough able-bodies to complete the Grand Slam against a wounded England in Dublin on Saturday, then the story of what would be just their fourth clean sweep could not be told without focusing upon a six-minute spell in yesterday’s victory over Scotland.

Ireland held the slenderest of leads at the time, clinging to an 8-7 advantage courtesy of Mack Hansen’s first-half try and a Johnny Sexton penalty.

Yet at no point during what is now a nine-game winning streak had their position as the world’s top-ranked side felt more imperilled.

In the first 24 minutes at Murrayfield, their pack had been decimated with Caelan Doris, Dan Sheehan and, with an injury that may yet have a huge impact upon Ulster just three weeks from the Champions Cup knock-outs, Iain Henderson had all limped from the game.

Come the start of the second-half, Sheehan’s replacement, Ronan Kelleher, appeared to be playing with one arm.

Josh van der Flier, World Player of the Year, yes, but also a flanker, was throwing in at the line-out. By the time that Kelleher could soldier on no more, Cian Healy took his place. Ireland’s most capped front-rower of all time has represented the side as both a loosehead and tighthead but never before as a hooker.

As he trotted onto the field, having spent the previous minutes practising his own darts on the touchline, there was no guarantee that the net result wasn’t to be uncontested scrums and the subsequent loss of a man.

It later transpired that Healy was indeed game to pack down in the middle of the front-row trio but the Grand Slam chasers faced the last half hour of a Test match against the fifth-ranked side in the world with both set-pieces seriously compromised.

And so to that crucial six-minute spell with half an hour remaining.

When still adjusting to the loss of half of their starting pack to injury, Ireland shot from the defensive line and in-form centre Sione Tuipulotu poked the ball into the vacated space in behind.

Under normal circumstances it was a clever kick. Against a side with a back-rower delivering into the line-out, it was a particularly street-wise piece of play.

In his own ‘22’, and with the Grand Slam bid teetering, Van der Flier hit the front confidently with his throwing, not to mention the forwards’ timing, remarkable given the seeming chaos all around.

Mack Hansen shows off his man of the match medal — © ©INPHO/Billy Stickland

James Lowe’s usually prodigious left boot sliced the clearance into touch but, with van der Flier adjusting to life as a hooker, Player of the Match Mack Hansen looked for all the world an openside as he stole in for a breakdown turnover. One passage of play on, Ireland had the scrum with Cian Healy readying himself for a second ever Test scrum as a hooker. The result? Penalty to Ireland.

Soon after, Lowe was over for Ireland’s second. Five minutes later, Jack Conan got a third and the game was safe.

It is, perhaps, an unfairly overused anecdote given all Joe Schmidt achieved as Ireland coach but remember that this was the same ground where the team bus getting slightly held up in traffic was cited as a contributing factor to a 2017 loss.

Schmidt’s predecessor Andy Farrell, in contrast, has spoken time and time again about embracing the chaos that the highest level of Test rugby consistently throws your way.

His side had already had their fair share in this campaign. Prior to this game, Robbie Henshaw, Jamison Gibson-Park and Tadhg Furlong had played no part. Johnny Sexton, Sheehan, Kelleher, Healy and Garry Ringrose had all missed time too while Finlay Bealham and Tadhg Beirne have been invalided out of the championship.

And yet they haven’t missed a beat. Sat in a Dublin airport hotel before making his way to Murrayfield this week, Farrell again spoke of the need for a “no excuse mentality” but this would have been a day where a serious disclaimer would have been understandable.

Instead, they roll relentlessly on. With a six-day turnaround before welcoming England to the Aviva, and Garry Ringrose stretchered off late on to make five new injury concerns from this game alone, the adversity is far from over.

This Ireland team, though, keeps showing they share their head coach’s embracing of calamity.