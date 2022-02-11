Ireland expect to be ‘at our best’ without Johnny Sexton as France trip provides chance to look to future

Joey Carbery insists he is ready to step up to the plate

Ireland coach Andy Farrell has backed Joey Carbery to deliver against France tomorrow evening after skipper Johnny Sexton was ruled out of the key Six Nations clash with a hamstring strain.

Farrell had planned to make just two changes to his bench from last week’s big win over Wales — bringing in the fit-again Iain Henderson and Robbie Henshaw — but the late injury to his star No.10 brought about the dramatic selection ahead of the trip to Paris.

But the coach said the loss of his key man won’t alter the game plan.

“We play the same game, we keep making good decisions,” Farrell said.

“We play what is in front of us; nothing changes as far as that is concerned.

“Obviously Johnny is an important member of our group being skipper of the side. He is integral to how we push forward with many parts of our environment but at the same time this is about the group.

“It’s a great development for us as a team going forward as well and we still expect ourselves to be at our best in Paris on Saturday.”

While Carbery came off the bench last week, injuries have meant he has never before started a Six Nations game despite having 28 caps to his name.

For his part, Carbery doesn’t seem to think a first exposure to the pressures of this Championship with a No.10 jersey on his back will be too much different from what has gone before.

Perhaps that should come as no surprise from a man who made his international debut in Ireland’s first ever win over the All Blacks.

“I’m really excited for the weekend now. I feel like I’m ready to go, both mentally and physically. Training has gone really well this week and last week was good as well,” said Carbery. “I’m feeling really ready.

“I’ve obviously been involved in a few Six Nations campaigns before but looking forward to getting the start from the go-ahead. Yeah, I’m just really excited and looking forward to Saturday.

“I’m not really looking at it like (a big opportunity).

“I’m just going out there to do my job and help the team in the best way I can.

“I think everyone’s humming and really excited for the weekend so if I can help out the guys inside and outside of me then I’ll be doing my job and hopefully we’ll be in a good spot.”

The last-minute promotion could be seen as being an added challenge given that Sexton was ruled out so late having presumably taken the usual majority of reps in training.

But Carbery believes he is ready for the call, all the more so after enduring the injury hell that has seemingly met him at every turn since the summer of 2019.

“I suppose in this environment it’s so competitive anyway. In training everyone is trying to put their hand up so all I can do is go out and put my best foot forward and see where it goes from there,” he said.

“I think anyone who has been through a long-term injury knows how difficult it is. To have come through that teaches you to enjoy the good things in life sometimes so to be honest, I’m just delighted to be back playing, to be back out there injury-free, just relishing the whole environment of going into such a big game at the weekend.

“It puts everything back into context really when you’re back playing and you’re not injured but definitely, having gone through that, I feel mentally a lot stronger for it.

“I think every time I get a start under my belt it’s hugely beneficial so having the November and having the summer Tests behind me, I think it leaves me in a good spot going into this weekend.

“I try to approach every game the same and not really change too much about it, regardless of the game.

“So I’m just going to go about it in my own way, the way I normally would, regardless of whether I was starting or on the bench — so just try to be myself really.”

Farrell added that Sexton’s hamstring issue was not likely to be long-term and, with next weekend a down week, he could even be ready to face Italy on February 27.

“It’s a small hamstring strain that is definitely going to keep him out for this weekend but I don’t envisage it being difficult at all,” added the coach. “What we don’t want to do is risk anything and make that worse and take him out of the competition completely so we expect him to be back pretty soon.”