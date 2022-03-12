Ireland keep Six Nations hopes alive with record bonus-point win over 14-man England at Twickenham

Ireland back row Jack Conan slides over for their third try in the win over England at Twickenham (David Rogers/Getty Images)

Ireland secured their biggest ever win over England at Twickenham to take their Six Nations title challenge into the final weekend but were made to work all the way against opposition reduced to 14 men in just the second minute.

Charlie Ewels was sent from the field after only 82 seconds for a high tackle on James Ryan, with the Irish lock also leaving the game as a result, but backed by a dominant scrum and a heroic effort from their pack, England would improbably still be level into the last quarter before conceding two late tries that won Andy Farrell's men the game and secured a try-bonus point to boot.

That it would take Ireland so long to make sure of a victory that sees them as the last challenger to France for the title looked a long shot when, for a second game in succession, their opponents had been shown a red card.

By the time the TMO-check and the drama of the decision had abated, there were three minutes on the clock by the time Johnny Sexton approached the subsequent penalty and gave Ireland the lead.

Two minutes later they were over for their first try, attacking off turnover ball prompted by an Iain Henderson rip to work James Lowe into space down the wing in a passage where England looked to have even fewer than 14 on the pitch. Hooker Dan Sheehan in particular showed a level of nous beyond his years to recognise where the space was.

While Caelan Doris had a try chalked off for a knock-on in the build-up, England's evening worsened further when they lost Tom Curry to injury.

The World Cup finalists were rocking then but if they had one success in these early stages it was at the scrum where Ellis Genge and Kyle Sinckler were enjoying their day against the odds.

Even with winger Jack Nowell deployed in the set-piece to make up for the absence of Ewels, the pack would earn two penalties and a free-kick from the early exchanges with those forward efforts allowing Marcus Smith to kick his side's first three points of the contest.

If Healy wasn't enjoying his day at the scrum, he played a key role defensively in knocking the ball from Jamie George's hands at a five-metre maul that never even found first gear.

A bad miss from Marcus Smith off the tee, after yet another scrum penalty, kept the score at 8-3 but where England had looked like they were rocking on their heels in the moment's after the red card, their pack were grinding out a foothold. And as the Irish penalty count crept ever higher, Smith made no mistake with his next effort to cut the visitor's lead to two.

Just before the turn, though, Ireland would finally assert themselves. An English offside allowed Jamison Gibson-Park to tap and go after a Healy knock-on with a charging Hugo Keenan able to barge over from close range.

But the so-called "third set-piece" was doing Ireland no more favours than its more traditional brethren with Jack Nowell stealing in on the restart before Henderson was pinged for playing the ball on the deck.

After a half where it briefly looked like Ireland might run away with it, the score was just 15-9.

And it would be Eddie Jones's side who scored the first points of the second-half.

With Twickenham raucous, and their forward pack making light of the man disadvantage, Smith nudged his side within three after yet another penalty conceded by Ireland.

Changes in the front-row couldn't stem the English dominance at the scrum and, on the hour mark, yet another penalty incredibly gave Smith the chance to level it all up at 15-15.

After it had been his own superb box-kick that had preceded the scrum, the Harlequins star made no mistake.

Ireland were a man to the good, two tries to none ahead and yet those advantages counted for nothing on the scoreboard.

WIth 15 minutes remaining, Ireland would retake the lead through the boot of Sexton after Ireland were caught offside, the skipper perhaps the most relieved man in all of London that he had the chance to take the kick at all having had his pass plucked off by Freddie Steward only for play to be called back for the advantage.

It still felt like Ireland's composure was deserting them. All the more so when Conway, whose kicking had been superb, put a kick out on the full from the centimetres outside his own '22'. Thankfully for the Munsterman, his provincial colleague Tadhg Beirne quelled the threat with a line-out steal.

Finally after 70 minutes with 14 men, the England charge looked to be running out of steam. With handling errors having so afflicted Ireland's progression, they were able to put together phases in a move that ended with Jack Conan going over to seal the deal.

And with just four minutes left, they'd ensure a full haul of points when, after James Lowe advanced the ball right to the very edge of the line, replacement Finlay Bealham added the finishing touch.

Ireland now will have to hope that England can do them a favour against the French in Paris next weekend while, at the very least, there will be a Triple Crown on the line when Scotland come to Dublin.

