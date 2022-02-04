Ireland look primed for a run at Six Nations crown as everything falls their way

In-form, with good selection options and three home bankers

As he sat and faced the virtually assembled media at the Six Nations launch, Ireland’s head coach Andy Farrell neatly summed up how quickly the reams upon reams of tournament prognostications can become redundant in this famous old competition.

“Each game takes its own course and certainly when you’re trying to predict how things are going to go in the Six Nations you come away with egg on your face as a punter, never mind being a coach,” he said.

“There are so many different variations, whether it be momentum, whether it be discipline, red cards, whether it be bonus points, the weather.

“You’ve got to be adaptable and flow with the punches.”

For that’s what the Six Nations is all about. Over the course of just five games and some 400 minutes, perceptions and narratives can swing violently from one extreme to another.

Think back only to last year and how differently Ireland were viewed at the start and end of the championship, a shifting reality that means Farrell’s side come into the 2022 season in a markedly different place to the one they were in 12 months ago.

Then, Ireland still felt mired in the hangover of their failure at the 2019 World Cup and the end of the Joe Schmidt era, a slump that in reality had began in the first game of that year’s Six Nations when England game to the Aviva Stadium and dismantled the side who had won the Grand Slam at Twickenham 11 months prior.

Now, they are one of the form sides in the world, winners of eight in a row and with another victory over the All Blacks in their rear view mirror. The contrast could hardly be starker.

While the side have been criticised plenty in the past for peaking between, rather than in time for, World Cups, over the course of the past three Test windows a clear style, identity and purpose has been emergent as we sit 19 months out from the next global showpiece. Truly, this now feels like Andy Farrell’s Ireland.

Andrew Porter’s conversion to a loosehead and the blooding of Ronan Kelleher, to go alongside the world class Tadhg Furlong, has overhauled a front-row that now can cite dynamism as a prime character trait.

While Iain Henderson’s injury issues have opened a door, Tadhg Beirne is one of the form players in Ireland and a deserved Lion alongside James Ryan in the second-row.

It was not so long ago that Peter O’Mahony, Dan Leavy and CJ Stander felt like a back-row likely to still be in situ at this stage but the displays of Caelan Doris since overcoming the concussion issues that kept him out last year have been allied to Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan taking their games to new levels.

Johnny Sexton remains as firmly ensconced in the ten jersey as he ever was but the switch to Jamison Gibson-Park has worked out better than anyone envisaged.

Robbie Henshaw’s injury continues the curious theme of Ireland’s first three midfielders – Henshaw, Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose – so rarely all being fit at the same time but it is an area where Farrell is blessed with choice.

Hugo Keenan, filling the void left by the long-serving Rob Kearney, has been one of the real finds of the past two seasons but James Lowe and Jacob Stockdale leave a hole on the wing.

It is here that there is a first opportunity for others to break up the perceived order established over the Autumn.

Mack Hansen, the uncapped Connacht wing gets a first taste of Test rugby on the left wing with a chance to show he is ready for the step up into the international arena. Although Dan Sheehan and James Hume have both featured previously, a first exposure to the Six Nations once they are sprung from the bench will feel like debuting all over again.

While Robert Baloucoune and Mike Lowry were returned to Ulster for Friday night’s derby with Connacht, it would be no surprise to see either, along with Munster’s Gavin Coombes, get a taste of things too in the weeks to come.

Whereas a year ago the margins felt considerably finer for Farrell, this winning run, and perhaps even more crucially the success of his selection calls, has allowed for a greater freedom, a chance to widen the pool through experimentation even at a time of year when results are the imperative.

Three home games mean three home wins will feel like the minimum expected return, especially with Saturday’s visitors Wales so bedevilled by injuries, but it is the trips to Paris and London that will provide the acid test.

Just one week after Ireland downed the All Blacks in Dublin, France did the same to the dethroned best side in the world with Les Bleus securing victory in an even more devastating fashion.

Building towards their home World Cup and built around the game’s best player in the shape of Antoine Dupont, Fabien Galthie’s side figure to be a match for all comers.

While nobody in green will be overlooking the task at hand on Saturday afternoon, next weekend’s visit to the Stade de France already looks to have the makings of a titanic tussle.

Italy remain this competition’s one true constant, now nursing a losing streak that has ballooned to 32 championship games, with their round three visit to Dublin the most straight-forward of propositions.

Twickenham in the penultimate fixture is a big ask regardless of the vintage of the hosts and Scotland on ‘Super Saturday’ could bring resurgent opposition.

The challenges are significant, especially in this traditionally tougher “even year” schedule, but Ireland look primed for a real run at the crown.

As their coach himself noted, though, this is a tournament that can leave you with egg on your face in double-quick time. A sprint that takes on the narrative-forming principles of a marathon, momentum can dissipate in an instant.

A quarter past two on Saturday afternoon represents a fresh page, even if Ireland would see it filled with more of the same. Let the games begin.