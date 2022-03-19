Ireland may have secured the Triple Crown but they were sloppy and far from the finished article

Ireland won the Triple Crown, grabbed the try scoring bonus point with 90 seconds left and ended the season wreathed in smiles.

What’s not to like?

Well, if we are to judge Andy Farrell’s men on the kind of high standards they set at the start of this international season against New Zealand, then there’s plenty.

Being honest, this was a mess of a match. Ireland’s great former full-back Rob Kearney got it spot-on when he said after: “It was sloppy at times by Ireland. In fact, there was a sloppiness about the whole game. Scotland (had a lot of ball) but looked pretty poor in attack.”

It was good to hear someone in rugby being brutally honest for a change. No platitudes from Kearney. And he was 100 percent right.

Unless Ireland believe their brilliant performance against New Zealand in November was a freak, a one-off they’re unlikely ever to repeat, they had to be disappointed with their performance in large swathes of this game.

I was glad to hear realism, too, from coach Farrell.

“As regards the rugby, we have only just started, we have so much to work on” he said. He, too, was being frank and honest and it’s a good thing he was.

Handing players tin trophies that glitter on an Aviva night can be dangerous. They might start thinking they’re better than they are.

Because the truth is, this has been an inconsistent, up and down Six Nations campaign by Ireland. They were only moderately convincing against Wales, looked bemused for long periods against England and got sucked into a dogfight against Scotland yesterday. The Italian match was irrelevant but not the French game. Despite losing in Paris, they played far better there than yesterday in Dublin.

It was that kind of game. Both sides made so many errors that the game inevitably lacked structure.

At times, Ireland’s execution was poor and they made too many basic mistakes. Players dropped passes, ran the wrong lines and conceded needless penalties. Too often, they lacked patience, notably when Jamison Gibson-Park wasted a long, excellent build-up towards a try by kicking the ball over the Scottish line from 10 metres.

Scotland were not good enough to make them pay for these errors but that should not obscure the truth.

All this matters if we are to judge Ireland against sides like France and New Zealand. And with a World Cup coming up next year, why wouldn’t we?

The game turned on a dreadful error by Scotland captain Stuart Hogg. With Ireland leading only 14-5 at half time, Hogg threw away a 7-pointer with a shameful moment of selfishness. Collecting a loose ball kicked behind the Irish defence, Hogg had only Irish full-back Hugo Keenan to beat with three unmarked Scots inside him.

He had to pass, not least to make the conversion kick easier. Instead, he went for glory and was cut down by Keenan’s brilliant tackle. When Ireland scored ten minutes later, what should have been 14-12 became 21-5. Match over.

How so experienced a player as Hogg could make that mistake beggared belief. But Scotland are a poor side and made countless other errors. Yet even when they led 21-5 from Josh van der Flier’s 59th minute try, Ireland lost control of the match for the next ten minutes. That was bizarre.

Early in the second half, former Ulster wing Tommy Bowe claimed “Ireland are frustrated.”

With their own performance, I assume, as much as Scotland’s scrappy, spoiling game.

At times, Ireland didn’t look a whole lot better yesterday and that must disappoint Farrell. Triple Crown or not.

But there was one big shining light for Ireland. Hooker Dan Sheehan looks to the manor born, a real class act in the making. Sheehan has pace and physicality to burn. Some of his runs reminded me of Keith Wood in his pomp. He was that good.