Ireland must give more young stars like Mack Hansen solid Six Nations game-time with an eye on World Cup chances

Nick Timoney is one of a number of players aiming for a big future with Ireland.

Coming into the Six Nations one year ago, Irish optimism was in short supply. The long hangover from the dismal 2019 World Cup lingered like an unwanted party guest and results in the elongated Six Nations and Nations Cup of 2020 had done little to erase the memories of those chastening days in Shizuoka and Tokyo.

Against such a backdrop, to lose their first two games of last season’s Championship for the first time since the 2000 expansion from five teams to six felt as if treading water had been replaced with pedalling backwards.

The team themselves, most notably skipper Johnny Sexton, batted away all such assertions despite being met with some considerable scepticism.

As we sit on the cusp of the 2022 Championship, it feels safe to assume that they could see something most of us could not.

Winning their final three games last year, punctuated by a closing victory over England, was the beginning of a streak that has now run to eight successive victories.

The undoubted highlight, of course, was a third win over the All Blacks in five attempts — or in 116 years depending on your preference.

Caelan Doris, Jack Conan, Hugo Keenan, Ronan Kelleher and Andrew Porter now feel like inked-in members of the starting side, with the autumn slate going a long way to ensuring that Jamison Gibson-Park and James Lowe could feel the same, although the latter’s injury has opened the door for others to stake their claim at this particular time.

The Ulster quartet of James Hume, Robert Baloucoune, Mike Lowry and Nick Timoney, as well as Munster’s Gavin Coombes and Connacht’s Mack Hansen, could all be valuable members of the squad that heads to France for the World Cup next year and beyond.

All would benefit from considerable Six Nations exposure before that tournament in 17 months’ time and, while Ryan Baird and Craig Casey debuted in the Championship a year ago, the same goes for that young duo as well.

While none of the incumbents have merited spending a week among the replacements or in the stands, too often it seems Ireland have used the annual contest with Italy as a sole means for rotation and to allow those emerging stars champing at the bit to dip their toes into supposedly calm waters.

And yet, by dropping such players in together en masse, all rhythm is lost with the result in recent years producing victories over an Azzurri side winless in some 32 Championship games that have often failed to convince.

By sprinkling such promising yet inexperienced players throughout the two months of the Championship, whether that be against Wales or Scotland in Dublin, or England in London and France in Paris, will be both a real test but also a more equitable one.

Unlike a year ago, Andy Farrell’s men come into this Championship with real momentum and a growing identity.

Supplementing their options with young guns who have already shown what they can do at domestic and European level for their respective provinces can push them even further forward still.