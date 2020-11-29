Ireland player ratings: Iain Henderson stars on return to starting side during win over Georgia at Aviva Stadium

Ireland beat Georgia 23-10 in an easy-to-forget Autumn Nations Cup clash at Dublin's Aviva Stadium on Sunday afternoon with Ulster captain Iain Henderson the pick of the bunch.

Here are our match ratings:

Jacob Stockdale 5: Dummied for Georgia’s try he also threw a forward pass for McCloskey’s ruled out score but put Keenan over and kicked well on a number of exits.

Hugo Keenan 5: His early foot stamp on Lobzhanidze didn’t look great but his aerial work was good and he was rewarded with a try. The second half passed him by.

Chris Farrell 5: Lovely hands to put Burns over for try number one but from there it all got a bit messy and there was no real chance to showcase much.

Read more Billy Burns marks first Ireland start with opening try but it's a drab display to see off Georgia at Aviva Stadium

Stuart McCloskey 5: At last another cap. Some nice kicking early on and then unfortunately had a try ruled out before the second half which was a tough one.

Keith Earls 4: Nearly got over in the first half and notably popped up once in the second when emerging in midfield looking for work. Not a lot of action.

Billy Burns 6: His first Test start and try and ended up with 15 points – kicking all four shots – but disappointingly left early in the second half with a knock.

Conor Murray 5: One crucial choke tackle relieved pressure as Ireland began to falter as the contest became more suited to Georgia. Other than that he too was underwhelming.

Finlay Bealham 5: Held up at the end of the half and though it wasn’t by any means a horror show his time was called with the scrum penalties mounting.

Rob Herring 6: Will be annoyed at not getting over in the first half. The lineouts were on the money and he forced a Georgian turnover late in the game.

Andrew Porter 6: One very silly penalty but his scrummaging was decent again and needed to be against the Georgians. His final act was to win a set-piece penalty.

Iain Henderson 6: There were two lineout turnovers and some decent carries on his first start since last February. Kept it going to the end though it was a struggle.

James Ryan 4: Yet again a pretty quiet game for the skipper in just the sort of game where he would have been expected to show his undoubted quality. Departed early.

Tadhg Beirne 4: Missed Kveseladze first up, along with Stander, for the Georgian’s score and though there was a trademark turnover this was not memorable.

Will Connors 4: One big hit helped smother a Georgian attack in the opening half but as the arm-wrestled intensified he was caught offside for a promising second half attack.

CJ Stander 4: He was the target at the restarts he was hit hard by the ultra-physical Georgians. Was held up at the end and then battered back again.

Replacements: John Ryan for Porter half-time 4, Ross Byrne for Burns 44mins 4, Cian Healy for Bealham 56mins 3, Kieran Marmion for Murray 56mins 3, Quinn Roux for Ryan 61mins 3, Peter O’Mahony for Beirne 61mins 4, Shane Daly for Earls 62mins 3, Dave Heffernan for Connors 66mins 3.