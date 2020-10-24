Ireland player ratings: Will Connors and Hugo Keenan lead the way in big win over Italy
Ireland's dreams of winning the Six Nations title are still alive. Here's how the players rated in the 50-17 win over Italy at the Aviva Stadium.
Jacob Stockdale – 8
Recovered from an early error to deliver a largely assured performance that suggested he could well be Ireland's next long-term full-back. A constant counter-attacking threat.
Andrew Conway – 6
Starved of possession throughout, but any time he was called upon, he delivered. Ireland must get the Munster wing involved in the play more often.
Garry Ringrose – 6
Forced off with a first-half injury, but the centre had already slotted in seamlessly at scrum-half with Murray in the bin. A major concern ahead of France next week.
Bundee Aki – 8
The loudest man on the pitch was rewarded for an excellent display with a slick try. The Connacht centre is in great physical nick and showed a clean pair of heels to score.
Hugo Keenan – 9
A dream debut for the 24-year old who has now scored double the amount of tries for Ireland as he has for Leinster. Took both of his scores well and might have had a hat-trick, but for an infringement in the build-up.
Johnny Sexton – 7
Not quite at his fluid best and will have huge regrets about throwing the intercept pass which gifted Italy their first try. Made up for it with a try before he was rested ahead of the France clash.
Conor Murray – 8
Played like a man with a point to prove after his third-minute yellow card. Much more like it from the scrum-half, whose exquisite kick set up Keenan's second try.
Cian Healy – 7
Won a penalty from the first scrum to set the tone. Will face a much tougher test in Paris but this will have helped rid the Saracens nightmare from the veteran's system.
Rob Herring – 7
A decent outing for the Ulster hooker, but he must offer more as a ball carrier. Won a couple of crucial turnovers and was aggressive in the contact area.
Andrew Porter – 8
Like Healy, needed a performance like this after his scrum troubles last time out for Leinster. Rock solid at the set-piece and was his usual menacing self at the breakdown.
Tadhg Beirne – 8
Showed good awareness to steal a lineout and although he wasn't as prominent in the loose, this was a hugely impressive defensive shift from the Kildare man, who finished with a whopping 19 tackles.
James Ryan – 6
An unusually quiet performance from the lock, whose 'block' in the build-up saw a Keenan try chalked off. Called ashore shortly after the hour mark after receiving treatment on his shoulder. Ireland need him to be fit for France.
Caelan Doris – 7
Burst into life with his turnover which led to Keenan's second try, won the lineout shortly before Connors' bonus-point score, before picking a cracking line to create Sexton's try. Building nicely.
Will Connors – 9
An all-action display from another try-scoring debutant, who looked at home at this level. Brought huge energy to everything he did and threw in a couple of turnovers, as well as finishing as Ireland's top tackler (20).
CJ Stander – 8
The elder statesman in the back-row, Stander got through a typically huge amount of work and once again was Ireland's top ball carrier (21). Scored the opening try to set his side on their way.
Replacements
Dave Heffernan – 7
Andy Farrell is a fan of the Connacht hooker's physicality and he certainly made his presence felt with a first international try.
Ed Byrne – 6
The Carlow native capped a tough personal journey after a couple of serious injuries with a debut off the bench.
Finlay Bealham – 6
A long road back since the tighthead's last appearance in November 2018. Will hope to keep his place in the matchday squad.
Ultan Dillane – 6
A brilliant lineout steal caught the eye, and he helped force his Connacht team-mate Heffernan over the line for his try.
Peter O'Mahony – 7
Sumptuous offload set up Aki's score which will have silenced some of his critics.
Jamison Gibson-Park – 6
The fourth Leinster man to make his Ireland debut, the Kiwi scrum-half brought plenty of zip to proceedings late on.
Ross Byrne – 6
Will be disappointed that he didn't get longer than nine minutes but remains the back-up out-half.
Robbie Henshaw – 7
Slotted in well alongside his good mate Aki when Ringrose retired early.