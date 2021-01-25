Ireland Six Nations squad: Five Ulster players named in panel as Iain Henderson returns but Jacob Stockdale ruled out with injury

Iain Henderson (left) has been named in Ireland's Six Nations panel but Ulster team-mates Jacob Stockdale has not been included.

Ulster captain Iain Henderson is in line for a shock Ireland return in the Six Nations next month after being included in Andy Farrell's squad for the tournament.

Henderson was feared to be a doubt after suffering a knee injury in December, but the 28-year-old's inclusion in the 36-man panel is a major boost for Ireland, who kick-off their campaign against Wales on February 7.

However, while Henderson is available, his Ulster team-mate and Ireland full back Jacob Stockdale is out of the squad through injury and it is unclear if he will play any part in the championship.

Stockdale damaged his knee late on in Ulster's clash with Munster earlier this month.

Uncapped prop Tom O'Toole is one of five Ulster players called up by Farrell but there is no place again for John Cooney in the coach's plans.

While Rob Herring, Billy Burns and Stuart McCloskey make up the Ulster contingent now on Ireland duty, along with Henderson and O’Toole, there is also no place for prop Eric O’Sullivan, who made his debut off the bench in the Nations Cup.

O’Sullivan’s omission is all the more curious as Farrell only has two loose-head props in the squad, though Andrew Porter could potentially switch across in an emergency situation which, in turn, would leave the tight-head side looking rather light with just Tadhg Furlong — who hasn’t played in a year — and the untried O’Toole available.

Though 22-year-old O’Toole’s inclusion is clearly Farrell giving a nod to the future, it might be too soon to involve him ahead of the Italy game

While Herring looks the most likely Ulster player to start against Wales, it remains to be seen whether the 58-times capped Henderson will be ready for game-time by February 7 with Tadhg Beirne seemingly favourite to start alongside James Ryan in the engine room.

But the very fact that Henderson will be joining Ireland’s bio-secure bubble looks to be a positive sign that the Ulster skipper — who is interestingly out of contract at season’s end — should feature at some point during the championship assuming all the games are able to go ahead.

At scrum-half, Farrell has selected the established Conor Murray along with Jamison Gibson-Park, while the third number nine is the other uncapped player in the squad, 21-year-old Craig Casey of Munster which means that, along with Cooney, there no place for the experienced Kieran Marmion nor Luke McGrath.

If he didn’t know it already, Cooney’s hopes of adding to his 11 international caps now look very slim indeed regardless of form with Ulster.

The squad is again skippered by Johnny Sexton, though he left last Saturday’s action against Munster with an issue which was described yesterday by Leinster as a “minor muscle injury”.

If the 35-year-old is unable to fully shake off his latest problem, it would leave the number 10 shirt a straight two-way battle between Ross Byrne and Ulster out-half Burns, who won his first cap in the recent Nations Cup.

As for Stuart McCloskey, with Robbie Henshaw, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki and Chris Farrell all ahead of him — and capable of playing both 12 and 13 — he will be doing well to gain a fifth cap.

Ireland Squad 2021 Guinness Six Nations Championships

Backs (17)

Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 30 caps

Billy Burns (Ulster) 3 caps

Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 11 caps

Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) uncapped

Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 24 caps

Shane Daly (Munster/Cork Con) 1 cap

Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 88 caps

Chris Farrell (Munster/Young Munster) 14 caps

Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 5 caps

Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 47 caps

Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 6 caps

Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 24 caps

James Lowe (Leinster) 2 caps

Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 4 caps

Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 87 caps

Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 30 caps

Jonathan Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 95 caps CAPTAIN

Forwards (19)

Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 17 caps

Will Connors (Leinster/UCD) 5 caps

Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 7 caps

Ultan Dillane (Connacht/Corinthians) 17 caps

Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 25 caps

Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 104 caps

Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 5 caps

Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 58 caps

Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 16 caps

Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 6 caps

Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 39 caps

Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 73 caps

Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Banbridge) uncapped

Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 32 caps

Quinn Roux (Connacht/Galwegians) 16 caps

Rhys Ruddock (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 26 caps

James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 32 caps

CJ Stander (Munster/Shannon) 46 caps

Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 28 caps