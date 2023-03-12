Ireland sweep Scotland aside to keep Grand Slam hopes alive but injuries mount

Mack Hansen of Ireland is tackled by Jamie Bhatti, left, and Hamish Watson of Scotland (Brendan Moran/Sportsfile) — © SPORTSFILE

Andy Farrell must wonder if he’s upset the rugby gods with all this talk of adversity, yet his team are still standing in their quest to clinch a Grand Slam at home to England next Saturday.

Everything that could go wrong did, yet they never missed a beat in adapting to a ridiculous set of circumstances at Murrayfield.

Lose three starting forwards in the first half-hour and have a try chalked off because of a Scottish indiscretion? No bother.

Play a half with flanker Josh van der Flier throwing into the lineout and 30 minutes with Cian Healy scrummaging at hooker? Bring it on.

Throw in the fact that referee Luke Pearce seemed to have left his cards at home despite a slew of Scottish misdemeanours on their own line and the hosts playing brilliantly for 40 minutes and you could argue it was the best of their nine wins in a row.

With starters dropping around him, Peter O’Mahony stood tall and delivered a big display. The back three were superb in defence and attack, across the board they fronted up.

They thought they’d opened the scoring within five minutes when Caelan Doris brilliantly read George Turner’s 5m lineout throw and Dan Sheehan powered over, but Pearce chalked it off because the hooker had gone quick with a different ball to the one Johnny Sexton had kicked out.

It came at a cost as Doris went off soon after, but Sexton opened the scoring after a sustained spell of Irish pressure as the Scottish lineout faltered.

The hosts came back at them strong and took them through 17 phases before Sexton bundled Stuart Hogg into touch.

The pressure told soon after as Finn Russell pulled and probed the Irish defence and when, Iain Henderson jumped the gun, they flashed it to the centres as Sione Tuipulotu put Huw Jones over and Russell converted to make it 7-3.

Everything was going against Ireland who lost Sheehan and Henderson, while they coughed up a scrum free-kick and needed some big defending from James Lowe to keep it to one score.

A dropped pass let them hack it up the field and get some breathing space and they made the most of it, with the attack clicking into gear with some nice build-up before Hugo Keenan whipped out a beautiful pass to Mack Hansen who did just enough to ground the ball despite Duhan van der Merwe thundering into him.

Sexton was off with the touchline conversion and back came the Scots. Ireland needed a sensational tackle from Keenan to deny van der Merwe after slick hands from Tuipulotu and Russell with James Lowe and van der Flier getting over the ball to force a penalty.

It was end to end, as more Irish brilliance saw Lowe make a big break and Ireland had their hosts where they wanted them; forcing two penalties on the Scottish line only for Ronan Kelleher’s second throw to sail over James Ryan’s finger-tips.

Instead, it was the Scots who finished the half on the front-foot after the struggling Kelleher coughed up a scrum free-kick and Ryan conceded a penalty. Again, the Irish defence held firm with Keenan and Lowe coming up with big defensive plays at the death to preserve their one-point lead.

Kelleher’s discomfort continued into the second-half and he struggled on for 10 minutes as van der Flier took over throwing duties, before Healy came on and scrummaged at No 2 for the first time at this level.

His first scrum saw Ireland win a penalty, they put into touch and van der Flier found O’Mahony again. Jamison Gibson-Park put it skyward, Hansen beat van der Merwe to the ball and, with advantage, they moved it wide to Lowe who scored.

Sexton converted to make it 15-7 and suddenly Ireland were all over the Scots, with Lowe stepping up in a big way with a big run up the left before kicking in behind and forcing the Scots to clear.

Again, van der Flier found his man; Ireland went through their phases and moved it wide to Jack Conan who brushed off van der Merwe to score in the corner.

Sexton, who enraged the locals by taking his time, nailed the conversion to equal Ronan O’Gara’s Six Nations points record, and Ireland had breathing space.

They should have had a bonus point in thrilling style as Gibson-Park brilliantly picked up a Lowe pass on his laces, found Ryan but the second-row’s pass to Lowe went to ground, before they won a scrum penalty but Healy botched the quick-tap.

It won’t matter if they get the job done next week. All roads lead to Lansdowne Road.

Relive all the action on our LIVE blog below!