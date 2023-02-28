Ireland to begin 2024 Six Nations with mouth-watering Friday night clash in France

Six Nations 2024

Andy Farrell knows what Ireland will have to manage for next season's Six Nations (Brian Lawless/PA) — © Brian Lawless

Ireland and France will kick off next year's Six Nations — © SPORTSFILE

Ireland will kick off the 2024 Six Nations with a mouth-watering Friday night clash in France.

Andy Farrell’s side will take on Les Bleus on February 2, with Marseille the likely destination due to renovations on Stade de France ahead of the Olympics.

According to the IRFU, confirmation of the venue will follow shortly.

Ireland then have back-to-back home matches at the Aviva Stadium in, with Italy visiting Dublin on Sunday, February 11 and Wales providing the opposition on Saturday, February 24.

Six Nations 2024 fixtures

A trip to Twickenham to face England awaits in round 4 on Saturday, March 9 before concluding the Championship at home to Scotland on Super Saturday, March 16.

Ireland are currently flying in this season’s Six Nations and could go into next year’s opener having dethroned the defending champions France.

“A constant of the Guinness Six Nations is the drama, unpredictable storylines, and rivalries playing out over five unmissable rounds of fixtures,” CEO of Six Nations Rugby Ben Morel said.

“This is what drives the sheer excitement fans have for this great Championship.

“We see it every year when the fixtures are confirmed. Fans, media, and players are talking about the games, the rivalries and debating the results.

"Thanks to our comprehensive broadcast partnerships and coverage, we can bring every moment of the Championship to fans all over the world, and it is exciting to help fans look forward to what is in store for 2024.”

Ireland’s 2024 Six Nations fixtures

Friday, February 2: France v Ireland, TBC

Sunday. February 11: Ireland v Italy, Aviva Stadium, 3.0

Saturday, February 24: Ireland v Wales, Aviva Stadium, 2.15

Saturday, March 9: England v Ireland, Twickenham, 4.45

Saturday, March 16: Ireland v Scotland, Aviva Stadium, 4.45