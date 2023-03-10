Ireland Under-20s aim to continue winning trail in duel with Scotland

Under-20 Six Nations

Fintan Gunne and his Ireland Under-20 team-mates will have their eyes on a victory over Scotland in the Six Nations — © ©INPHO/Matteo Ciambelli

Ireland’s Under-20s are in Glasgow this evening to take on Scotland in the penultimate round of the 2023 Six Nations (7.15pm).

Richie Murphy’s side will look to keep their Grand Slam ambitions on course against the Scots after winning their opening three games. The defending champions sit one point behind England coming into the Scotstoun Stadium clash, and should both win tonight, the Championship will be decided on the final day when the forces collide on March 19.

Evan O’Connell – nephew of former Ireland captain Paul – earns his first start of the Championship, as does Connacht prop Fiachna Barrett. Right-winger Andrew Osborne will also make his Under-20 debut in Glasgow.