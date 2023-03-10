Ireland Under-20s close in on Six Nations title after huge win over Scotland

Scotland 7 Ireland 82

Ireland's Diarmaid Mangan makes a break on his way to scoring his side’s eighth try of the match against Scotland — © ©INPHO/Tom Maher

Ireland Under-20s are on the cusp of retaining their Six Nations crown following a devastating 82-7 rout over Scotland in the penultimate round.

The visitors were utterly dominant in Glasgow, as a tally of 12 tries and a fine display by Player of the Match Ruadhan Quinn helped them to an eighth successive championship win over the Scots.

Richie Murphy’s side have set up a sold-out decider against England in Cork next Sunday, where they will look to make it back-to-back championships for the first time in their history.

Tries by Andrew Osbourne, Fiachna Barrett, Gus McCarthy, Quinn (3), Fintan Gunne, James McNabney, Diarmuid Mangan, Danny Sheahan, Rory Telfer and Oscar Cawley secured the impressive bonus-point win in Scotstoun Stadium.

Two championship debutants ran over inside the opening seven minutes as Ireland got off to the perfect start.

With barely two minutes on the clock, a fine kick by Prendergast put Hugh Cooney in. Quinn then produced a fine side step before finding right winger Osborne who scored on his first start.

Minutes later Ireland powered forward again and after some superb passing moves, Barrett also touched down on his debut.

Captain McCarthy powered over from close range before Quinn added a fourth try for the visitors and secure the bonus point.

Gunne, Quinn again and McNabney then all crossed as Ireland reached the break 47-0 ahead.

Scotland got on the scoresheet after the restart as Corey Tait charged over the white line but that was as good as it got for the hosts.

Mangan added an eighth try for Ireland before Quinn powered over to secure his hat-trick before substitutes Sheahan, Telfer and Cawley all added tries.