Ireland vs Italy team news: Mike Lowry set for Six Nations debut as four Ulster Rugby players named in squad

Mike Lowry will make his Ireland debut against Italy in the Six Nations on Sunday.

The Ulster full-back has been in sensational form for his province of late and was recently nominated for European Player of the Year honours thanks to his performances in this season's Champions Cup pool stages.

The 23-year-old has been rewarded with a first run for the national side in the fifteen jersey, coming into the team for Hugo Keenan as Andy Farrell opts for a number of changes from the defeat to France.

He’s one of four Ulster players in the panel as his provincial team-mates Rob Herring, Kieran Treadwell and James Hume will all be on the bench.

There are six new faces in all with James Lowe, Robbie Henshaw, Ryan Baird, Peter O'Mahony and Dan Sheehan all joining Lowry in the run-on side.

With Joey Carbery at ten meaning Johnny Sexton is on the bench, and James Ryan absent it will be O'Mahony who skippers the side.

Ryan (abductor), Ronan Kelleher (shoulder), Iain Henderson (Covid-19) and Tom O'Toole (hamstring) were all ruled out of this round three clash against the struggling Azzurri.

IRELAND TEAM TO FACE ITALY

M Lowry; M Hansen, G Ringrose, R Henshaw, J Lowe; J Carbery, J Gibson-Park; A Porter, D Sheehan, T Furlong; T Beirne, R Baird; P O'Mahony (c), J van der Flier, C Doris

Replacements: R Herring, D Kilcoyne, F Bealham, K Treadwell, J Conan, C Casey, J Sexton, J Hume.

ITALY TEAM TO FACE IRELAND

E Padovani; P Bruno, I Brex, L Marin, M Ioane; P Garbisi, S Varney; D Dischetti, G Lucchesi, P Ceccarelli, N Cannone, F Ruzza, G Pettinelli, M Lamaro, T Halafihii

Replacements: E Faiva, I Nemer, T Pasquali, D Sisi, M Zuliani, A Steyn, A Fusco, M Zanon