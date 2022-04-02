Ireland Women travel for Six Nations clash with France full of belief of causing an upset, says captain Nichola Fryday

Ireland captain Nichola Fryday insists her side have travelled to France for this afternoon’s Six Nations clash with belief.

Coming off last weekend’s home defeat to Wales, Greg McWilliams’ squad take to the pitch in Toulouse as massive underdogs against a France outfit who have lost just one of their last 21 home games in this competition.

A team very much in transition after missing out on this year’s World Cup and the upheaval that followed, Ireland have been given little hope of upsetting the odds.

“Every team has that belief in them,” maintained the skipper.

“You don’t go out thinking you are going to lose a match, that is the way you are driven as athletes. You want to win matches, you want to stand up to the bigger teams in Europe as the perceived underdog.

“If we can get what we can bring to the table right, and really impose ourselves physically on them as well, it will be a tight game.

“I said from the start this Six Nations will be one of the closest in comparison to previous years as the quality across all six teams is really high. So, you would like to think you will see these shock wins come to fruition. If we go out and play the game we want to play, it will be a good day for us.

“They are athletes and we are athletes. That is the way you have to look at it. They’re human at the end of the day, they’re not superior humans.

“Yes, they’re extremely good rugby players and an extremely good team but at the end of the day they are humans.

“They are not bigger and better. You have to look at it in that sense.

“Yeah, you mightn’t be the tallest and you mightn’t be the fastest but you still think that when you go out on the pitch, you can play the game that you play.”

The Exeter lock has warned Ireland must face the challenge that awaits them at the Stade Ernest Wallon head on.

“You have to respect them, they’re one of the best teams in the world. At the same time, you can’t have that fear of them.

“You have to go out and put your body on the line against a team like France, and stand up to them because if you let their status affect you in any way you’ll be playing in your shell, and that’s not what we want.”