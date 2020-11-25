Ireland won't be handing out caps but we're keen to see Eric O'Sullivan up close, says coach

Autumn Nations Cup

Ulster's Eric O'Sullivan trained with his new Ireland team-mates for the first time yesterday after the prop was called into the squad following an injury to Leinster's Ed Byrne.

Ireland had no specialised loosehead on the bench for their defeat to England in Twickenham last weekend and O'Sullivan could be in line for a Test debut when the Autumn Nations Cup continues with the visit of Georgia to the Aviva Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The 24-year-old was the only addition to the training squad, however, with assistant coach Simon Easterby warning that Ireland would not just be "handing out caps".

Playing against a Georgia side who have been nilled in two consecutive games this autumn and dealing with limited preparation time, there had been speculation that youngsters who have been impressing on Guinness PRO14 duty this season - the likes of Harry Byrne, Ryan Baird and Craig Casey - could be blooded with a view to the future.

"I guess it's always a question that gets thrown around but it's really important that we select the players we originally picked," Easterby said.

"It's another Test match, there are players that are going well in their provinces and putting their hand up, but there are also players who have trained really well over the last couple of weeks that haven't had opportunities with us.

"I guess it's getting a balance there, and the squad we selected originally was a squad we felt could take us through the end of the Six Nations and into these autumn games. We felt we wanted to do that justice and probably not look to pick too much from outside the group.

"Players coming in for a week, they have got a lot to deal with and take on board. Is it giving them the best opportunity to perform if we're asking them to come in six or seven days before a Test match?

"It's getting balance, and we just felt like the guys who we selected in the original wider squad were guys that we were looking to play in this Georgia game. There will be some experience in the team as well as some inexperience for the weekend.

"We don't want to just be handing out caps as well, we want to make sure that guys earn the right to get selected."

Farrell has already capped nine new faces so far in 2020, starting before the pandemic interrupted the Six Nations back in March and continuing through recent weeks.

Results have been mixed, with Ireland losing twice to England and once to France this year, leaving the feel of a team in transition after the hugely successful reign of Joe Schmidt came to a disappointing end in Japan last year.

While making every effort to attain the balance between evolution and revolution, O'Sullivan's possible debut would hardly fall into the category of "handing out caps".

The Dublin native was a shock star in his debut 2018-19 season and, as recently as September, was keeping 2017 British and Irish Lion Jack McGrath out of the Ulster side for the PRO14 final.

His latest performance, against Scarlets on Sunday, drew praise from his provincial head coach Dan McFarland and Easterby is looking forward to seeing him in action.

"Eric has been doing really well up in Ulster, we're really happy with his progress, and it's a great chance for us to see him up close and see him work through the week," he added.