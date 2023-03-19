Ireland’s Grand Slam hero Rob Herring has World Cup glory in his sights

Six Nations

The hooker scored the game-clinching try against England as Andy Farrell’s men won the Six Nations Grand Slam on Saturday night and now it will be all eyes on France ahead of the tournament in September and October.

Given not just this latest clean sweep, but last summer’s series win over New Zealand and their number one ranking, Ireland should have ambitions far greater than simply getting past the quarter-finals for a first time.

“Go and win a World Cup hopefully,” replied Herring when asked what was next for this team. “We’re the number one team in the world, why wouldn’t we dare to dream? We’ve put ourselves in this position and the belief in the squad is there. That’s our next goal.”

The win over England was the 34th cap of Herring’s career but, despite playing in the Autumn of 2017 and the summer tour of ‘18, he played no part of the Grand Slam in between. Indeed, after a number of near misses with Ulster over a decade of service, this was the first title of the 32-year-old’s career.

“Too many silvers,” he said of the last time he had a medal around his neck.

“It’s hard to put into words. The whole week, the build up to it, we really did feel how special it was going to be. The energy in Dublin this week, the way to the stadium, the anthems, even when things weren’t going right the crowd were there picking us up. I’ve never experienced anything like this.”

Herring’s mauled try, having also scored to seal victory against the All Blacks, ensured his key role in another piece of Irish Rugby history, a feat that seemed unlikely when he was knocked from the game against France in Round Two after a high hit from Uini Atonio.

With Leinster pair Ronan Kelleher and Dan Sheehan for competition in his position, losing the opportunity of a Six Nations start seemed especially cruel, but the player himself knew there remained the possibility of a further chance down the line. “It was a difficult one, you get the opportunity and it’s taken away from you early in the game,” he admitted of that injury against France. “The coaches are straight up with the players, we know where we stand. The other guys came in and took their chances and I just had to be patient and wait for my chance. Unfortunately Ronan was injured this week so I got an opportunity. “We have a great squad, everyone mucks in during the week and prepares the team week. “To come on and be able to do that, it comes from everyone doing their job well. It’s about enjoying those big moments and we did towards the end of the game.” Herring spoke with daughter Millie cradled in his arms and credited the head coach for fostering such an atmosphere in camp. “That’s something that’s so great about the environment that Andy has created,” said the Cape Town native. “For a lot of us, this (family) is our why we play. “Everything is inclusive and it’s such a good atmosphere. To be able to have her on the pitch and watching the game, she won’t understand it yet, but one day I’ll tell her the tale.” Herring wasn’t the only player to make an impact from the bench with back-rower Jack Conan also particularly prominent. “It was absolutely incredible,” he said of the occasion of a first Grand Slam won on home soil since 1948. “There’s a bit of relief because we obviously weren’t at our best, but we spoke all week about this being one of the greatest days of our lives and it really is. “We made it tough on ourselves, but what an incredible privilege it is to be a part of such a good group of lads, both coaching staff and players. It is the biggest honour of my entire life to put on this jersey with this group of men. “I’m incredibly humbled and honoured to be standing here with this medal around my neck. To have even a small part in it is an incredible privilege and something that isn’t lost on me in this incredible moment.”