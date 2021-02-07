Ireland's Six Nations hopes hanging by a thread as O'Mahony's red card sees Wales triumph in Cardiff

Wales 21-16 Ireland

Wales centre George North on his way to scoring their first try against Ireland (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

No tournament in the sporting world can match the Six Nations in its knack for rendering reams upon reams of build-up so redundant, so quickly.

With a season’s worth of twists and turns squashed into just five rounds of action, each and every contest looms so large. In a split second it is not just games but championships that shift dramatically on their axis.

Such was the case in Cardiff yesterday. For all the forensic detail in which coaches, players, fans and media had examined the game, turning things over in the mind to hypothesise where this Celtic clash would be won and lost, it was all rendered moot after no more than 13 minutes.

There was nothing unlucky about Peter O’Mahony’s red card, the Munster flanker’s elbow making contact with the face of Welsh prop Tom Francis as he went to clear out an early ruck and the incident coloured every passage of play thereafter.

There was plenty of Ireland’s play that offered real encouragement that a step forward had been made since such an indifferent autumn. The defensive line-out - now under the purview of one Paul O’Connell of course - gave Wales palpitations every time they went to touch while the performances of Tadhg Beirne and Iain Henderson compensated for the injury-enforced departure of James Ryan just ten minutes after O’Mahony had left the scene.

Their breakdown work was much improved too, most crucially when Cian Healy brilliantly cleared the path for Beirne to score what would ultimately be the visitor’s only try.

Just like the strong performances from the likes of Hugo Keenan and Robbie Henshaw, plus the return to the Test arena of Tadhg Furlong, they’d all count for nought in the face of the mountain the early dismissal had left them to climb.

For a stage, there were shades of Cape Town in 2016, when what was then Joe Schmidt’s Ireland had held course to beat South Africa after CJ Stander had been shown red, but this time around the men in green just couldn’t maintain the same level through to the final whistle.

Despite the man advantage and being staked to a 6-0 lead, Wales showed all the fragility of confidence befitting a side who had overcome only Georgia and Italy in the last 12 months.

With a creaking line-out denying them much in the way of an attacking platform, it was Welsh indiscipline that allowed Ireland back in. With the visiting forwards moving through phases well and waiting for Welsh mistakes, Johnny Sexton punished two such errors to bring the scores level from the tee.

When Henshaw cleverly went against the grain and found a gap on the inside of Justin Tipuric, his offload allowed Josh van der Flier to take the ball on to only inches from the try-line. As Healy bulldozed away any opposition and Beirne wriggled over, the 13-6 score did not flatter the under-manned Irish.

Their gallop appeared slowed in the second-half though, tiring limbs and tiring minds leading to mistakes that opened the door for Wayne Pivac’s men.

An offload that didn’t go to hand as Ringrose broke from a deep a scrum coupled with a fine pass from Josh Navidi brought a score for George North after 50 minutes, although the missed conversion ensured Ireland remained ahead.

Their advantage would last only until the hour mark though, a defensive misread giving speedster Louis Rees-Zammit the opportunity to go over in the corner despite the best efforts of Furlong getting back to try and wedge him into touch.

While the final quarters of Ireland’s away-day travails in 2020 were all too often foregone conclusions, here they battled back to try and steal a memorable win.

In a charged end-game, a Billy Burns penalty brought Farrell’s men back within five and Wales just couldn’t put away the significant win.

Needless turnovers will have raised the temperatures of fans watching on from home, none more so than the choice to kick the ball away with only ten seconds of the eighty remaining.

As the clock went deep into the red, Ireland bristled that Wayne Barnes chose not to even things up at 14-a-side when Nick Tompkins was intentionally knocked on and later when a Welsh hand poked through the ruck to dislodge the ball.

In the end, Ireland’s last chance would come down to a penalty angled towards the corner. Burns, who’d replaced Sexton when the skipper took a blow to the side of his head with ten minutes remaining, tried to chop off every available inch to aid his forwards’ efforts in the ensuing maul but could only look on in horror as his kick sliced not over the touchline but the try-line.

Dead ball. Game over.

With the visit of an increasingly formidable France to come this weekend, and a trip to face a resurgent Scotland as well the hosting of recent bete noire England before all is said and done, it will take the best performance of the Farrell era to be produced and then repeated if Ireland are to claw their way into things.

As he gathered his troops - battered, bruised and no doubt exhausted after 67 minutes playing short-handed - the coach will have emphasised that Six Nations crowns are not won or lost in round one. It only feels that way.