It’s never a Slam dunk for Ireland when there is Six Nations’ history on the line

Tommy Bowe, Stephen Ferris, Rob Kearney and Jamie Heaslip celebrate winning the Grand Slam in 2009© ©INPHO/Billy Stickland

Jonathan BradleyBelfast Telegraph

​Given England’s capitulation against France in Twickenham on Saturday evening, and just how impressive Ireland have looked in notching four wins from four to underline their status as the world’s best side, anything other than a green Grand Slam in the Aviva Stadium on Saturday would be a massive surprise. History, however, reminds us that Ireland have had mixed results on such occasions.