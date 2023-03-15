It’s never a Slam dunk for Ireland when there is Six Nations’ history on the line
Jonathan BradleyBelfast Telegraph
Given England’s capitulation against France in Twickenham on Saturday evening, and just how impressive Ireland have looked in notching four wins from four to underline their status as the world’s best side, anything other than a green Grand Slam in the Aviva Stadium on Saturday would be a massive surprise. History, however, reminds us that Ireland have had mixed results on such occasions.