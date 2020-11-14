Jacob Stockdale and Iain Henderson are both expected to make swift returns after missing Ireland win over Wales

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell hailed his team's "dominant" performance as they opened up the Autumn Nations Cup with a 32-9 victory over Wales in Dublin last night.

The hosts inflicted a sixth straight loss on their opponents, battering them up front and scoring a try in each half through Quinn Roux and debutant James Lowe.

Bouncing back from allowing the Six Nations title to slip away last time out, Farrell was thrilled with how his side out-muscled Wales.

"I thought the first half there was some really good stuff that was better than a 10-point lead," he said. "The second half was a little disjointed but overall I thought it was dominant and the scoreline was reflective."

Ireland lost their captain Johnny Sexton early on in the game, meaning a debut for Ulster’s Billy Burns from the bench, while there was more disruption even before the kick-off with Iain Henderson and Jacob Stockdale both pulling out of the starting line-up.

Farrell, though, expects the Ulster pair to be available for next weekend’s trip to face England at Twickenham where Ireland will be returning to the scene of two of their more definitive defeats of recent times.

“They won’t be long-term,” Farrell confirmed. “Jacob flagged a sore calf during the week and we thought it would settle but it didn’t.

“He had a scan (on Thursday) and there was a little something there. We’ll see how he goes but we expect him to be available.

“Iain Henderson had a medical issue. Speaking to the doctors and the medical people, we expect him to be available next week.”

With Farrell’s first year in charge having been so disjointed, he cited the most pleasing aspect of last night’s victory to be how the panel has grown.

Ronan Kelleher and Jamison Gibson-Park got their first starts in the side while Lowe was impressive on debut and Burns adapted well to his quicker than expected deployment from the bench before being struck down with injury himself late on.

“You can look across the side and all the people that got their chances, that was the most pleasing thing,” added Farrell.

“Ronan getting his first start, Jamison getting his first start, James Lowe and Billy Burns getting their debuts, it’s a really pleasing aspect of where we’re at as a group.

“You can throw Quinn Roux into that, you can throw Chris Farrell into that. We're a new group trying to get as cohesive as we can as quickly as we can.”

Fiji’s Autumn Nations Cup opener against France tomorrow has been cancelled after four more of the Islanders tested positive for coronavirus.An additional round of Covid-19 testing was carried out after a positive result was produced on Tuesday and, once it became known that the outbreak had spread, organisers chose to abort the game that was due to take place in Vannes.